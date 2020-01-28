Jackson Warmington has a knack for business.
The sophomore has yet to take a business class at Faribault High School, but he’s already qualified for both the DECA State Career Development Conference and the International Career Development Conference. He earned the trip to the ICDC in Nashville by placing 11th out of over 1,000 players in the DECA Stock Market Game.
“I really like investing, buying, selling – everything business. A few of my friends were playing the stock market game and I was really intrigued by that,” Warmington said.
Warmington got in touch with business teacher and DECA advisor Jared Kegler and signed up for the game in early November. By the time the online game wrapped up on Dec. 13, Warmington had turned his virtual $100,000 into over $116,000. He did a lot of research to figure out what stocks to buy, and Tesla ended up being his most profitable.
“I watched a lot of YouTube videos and learned a lot of about Tesla. They were marketed as the safest car out there, and it was pretty stable, so I thought the stocks might benefit,” Warmington said.
Tesla’s stock rose early on in the competition and Warmington was shocked to find himself in fourth place.
“It made me feel pretty awesome,” he said. “I check it every single morning and all day. As soon as I started I thought the top 25 was going to be impossible. To get up to fourth was pretty amazing.”
Warmington was happy to have Kegler advising him throughout the competition.
“We was kind of like my manager. He always told me the best thing to do,” Warmington said. “We would talk about the market being up or down and at the end he advised me to hold my stocks to keep my position.”
Warmington will write a paper on his portfolio and present it at ICDC in Nashville April 29-May 2. First he will join over 30 other FHS students at the DECA State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis March 1-3.
Warmington is looking forward to taking business classes with Kegler next fall.
“I want to get more involved, get more information and know more about what I’m doing,” he said.