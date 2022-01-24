With so many people looking to make good on a New Year’s resolution to shed a few pounds, and the Minnesota winter at its most brutal, it’s no secret that January is traditionally a boom time for local fitness centers.
Now, the timing of the ultra-contagious Omicron variant is threatening to disrupt that golden month — a particularly bitter pill to swallow for gyms and fitness centers that have been among the businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gyms and fitness centers were among the first businesses to close when the pandemic initially hit. Even after they were allowed to reopen, local gyms remained subject to strict capacity limitations and other state-enforced regulations.
From small towns to big cities, COVID has forced thousands of small gyms to shut their doors. According to IHRSA, The Global Health & Fitness Association, the number of local gyms open across the country increased by more than 20% from the pandemic’s start to the middle of 2021.
Locally, however, gyms, like Faribault’s Fitness in Motion, have continued to enjoy strong support from longtime and newer members. In order to reassure the COVID-conscious, keeping the gym as clean as possible has been a top priority for local centers.
After two years of dealing with the pandemic, Fitness in Motion’s Mike Swanson said that most members have come to terms with the level of risk they feel comfortable taking on. For many, that means still going to the gym, while embracing robust social distancing practices.
In fact, Swanson said that some gym goers feel even more committed to building strong workout practices than before. By making the gym a part of their daily routine, he noted that people can build up a stronger immune system and reduce stress levels.
“Even if people do get sick, they can fight it off better,” he said.
Despite the enthusiasm of many gym goers, Swanson conceded that this January has been somewhat slower than normal. At the Faribault Community Center, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky said that attendance has been down slightly as well.
Like Fitness in Motion, Peanaksy noted that the Faribault Community Center typically sees a large increase in gym memberships around the New Year, with new and returning members alike eager to join a fitness class or utilize the Community Center’s workout space.
While some new members have come in the doors, Peanasky said they’ve been offset by regulars who have left temporarily due to COVID concerns. Others have had to take a break from the gym after contracting the virus itself.
Still, the brutally cold January winter has left limited options for those seeking to burn off the stress of COVID. In private workout areas, gym goers are even allowed to take their masks off, offering a touch of normalcy for the COVID-fatigued.
Even as Omicron rips through local communities at an unprecedented rate, many are feeling a sense of COVID fatigue after two years of battling the pandemic. That’s even the case at local colleges, which have traditionally been havens of COVID consciousness.
Given the risks of COVID spread in a communal living situation, Gustavus Adolphus College has taken major steps to increase its COVID protocols in order to limit the spread of Omicron, said COVID Response Coordinator Barbara Larson Taylor.
That includes a mask mandate for gym goers at the College’s Lund Center, which has seen increased traffic in recent months even with the pandemic as winter limits use of the college’s ample outdoor recreational facilities.
Larson Taylor said that getting gym goers to follow the mask requirement isn’t always easy, with many exhausted by nearly two years of COVID. However, she gave credit to many other students who have remained vigilant against the pandemic, determined to help keep their fellow students safe.
“A lot of our students are keeping their circles of contact smaller for sure,” she said.