Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in March, down from a revised 4.4% in February, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The unemployment rate decline was due to people leaving the labor force primarily from unemployment, but also from employment. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate decreased from 68% to 67.8%, dropping back to where it sat in April 2020. It was 70.2% in February 2020, prior to the pandemic recession. Nationally, the unemployment rate fell two-tenths to 6.0%, with labor force participation up one-tenth point to 61.5%.
Minnesota gained 21,600 jobs, up 0.8%, in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. This puts Minnesota 19,900 jobs above the state’s previous pandemic peak in October 2020. The private sector gained 23,300 jobs, up 1.0%, bringing private sector employment 21,700 jobs above its October 2020 level. The U.S. gained 916,000 jobs, up 0.6% over the month, in March on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“It's good to see Minnesota’s job growth reach its highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, but we still have a long ways to go,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “There are over 100,000 job postings in the state, and we need to make sure more Minnesotans are aware of these opportunities to get back into the labor force. At DEED, we are continuing extensive outreach to unemployed Minnesotans to let them know about opportunities for in-demand jobs with local employers who are hiring now.”
The deepest impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by Minnesotans from Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities. Based on 12-month moving averages, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans was 9.0% in March, down from 9.2% in February and up from 4.5% one year ago. The Latinx unemployment rate was 7.7% in March, up from 7.5% in February and up from 4.6% one year ago. White Minnesotans were at 5.9% in March, the same as in February, and up from 3.0% one year ago.
Seven supersectors gained jobs, three lost jobs, and Mining & Logging held steady in March on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gains were largest in Construction; Professional & Business Services; Leisure & Hospitality; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Manufacturing; Other Services, and Education and Health Services. Losses were in Government, Financial Activities and Information.
Over the year in March, Minnesota shed 167,206 payroll jobs, down 5.7%. This is an improvement from last month when Minnesota was down 7.3% over the year.