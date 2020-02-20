Rice County’s Historical Society will hold a special presentation on Tuesday to retell the unique story of a famous but often superficially understood local historical figure.
Recent Faribault High School graduate Sam Temple, who serves as a VISTA equity and employment coordinator with the Faribault Diversity Coalition, will host a discussion on the life and legacy of Alexander Faribault, who is considered the founder of his namesake city.
During the winter months, the Historical Society likes to regularly hold unique discussions on local history. Historical Society Director Susan Garwood said that Temple’s deep interest and rich understanding of local history makes him an ideal discussion leader.
Temple has certainly made a name for himself in the community as a gatekeeper of the city’s history. He was named the 2019 Faribault Citizen of the Year by the Faribault Daily News for his work on the documentary series “1855.”
Alongside Northfield native and fellow history buff Logan Ledman, Temple created “1855” in an attempt to bring local history back to life. The documentary series, which can be seen on Faribault Community TV, has profiled many of the region’s key historical figures.
Over the years, the Rice County Historical Society has held numerous presentations on Alexander Faribault, each portraying a unique portrait of a complicated figure. Temple’s discussion is certain to be unique as well, with a major focus on his career in business.
“A lot of times, the parts of his story that are told are when he arrived in Faribault, when the town was started and when he gave people land,” Temple said. “There’s so much more complexity to the story.”
Born in 1806 to Jean-Baptiste Faribault, a French-Canadian fur trader, and Elizabeth Pelagie Kinzie Haines, a woman of mixed French and Dakota Ancestry, Faribault was the first of eight children.
His family lived in Wisconsin until moving to Minnesota in 1819. By 1822, Alexander Faribault got his fur trading license and settled along the Minnesota River. It wasn’t until 1825 that he first visited the Cannon Valley and resolved to settle in what would become the city of Faribault.
By 1834, Faribault and partners had set up a trading post at the confluence of the Cannon and Straight Rivers. Though he would die penniless, Faribault became a wealthy man, and in 1853 he constructed the Alexander Faribault House, the first frame house in the area.
In keeping with the example set in the “1855” show, Temple says he wants to keep the presentation as focused on the human side of Faribault as possible. In particular, Temple argues that Faribault’s Native American ancestry played an important role in his identity.
“Alexander Faribault grew up in Dakota culture, during a very tumultuous and devastating time to be Native American, and he embraced both the white and indigenous cultures throughout his life,” Temple said.
Bringing out Faribault’s personality and motivations isn’t easy, since although he was a highly public figure during his life, he was also quite private. Still, Temple said that his exhaustive research has helped him to get a picture of the man.
Throughout his life, Faribault was generally perceived as a friend of local tribes. His approach is credited with helping to shield Rice County from the worst of the U.S.-Dakota conflicts, and Temple said it was driven by his dream of a Faribault where all would be welcome.