A driver who reportedly failed to stop on the interstate, setting off a series of rear-end crashes, including one that killed a metro man, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of criminal vehicular operation.
Kaytlen Paige Greenlee, 22, of Adams, Minnesota, was charged by summons Thursday in Rice County District Court. One of the criminal vehicular operation counts is listed as a felony. The other four are gross misdemeanors.
Court documents state Greenlee was charged after the Sept. 25 crash that took place near the Hwy. 19 overpass on Interstate 35.
At approximately 5:36 p.m., a southbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Greenlee struck a 2012 Mini Cooper driven by Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, 55, of Edina, as Greenlee crossed the bridge deck. The Mini Cooper then struck a 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Daniel John Otis, 60, of Northwood, Iowa, which then struck a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Jami Michawne Kenney, 49, of Faribault, whose vehicle was in front of the pickup.
Greenlee and her passenger, Megan Rebecca Koch, 25, of Austin, reported they were traveling south on I-35 toward Austin and hadn’t seen the line of stopped vehicles in the area, despite a notification on the GPS they were using indicating slow traffic ahead.
Court documents state that though Greenlee reported she tried to slow down before the crash, a forensic analysis of the vehicle showed the Trailblazer had been traveling at least 74 miles per hour in the seconds preceding the crash and that the brakes had not been applied.
Bendel-Stenzel, a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Minnesota, was killed in the crash. The passengers in the vehicle, Ellen Margaret Bendel-Stenzel, 53, and Linus Michael Bendel-Stenzel, 20, were both injured and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Ellen Bendel-Stenzel reportedly sustained multiple rib fractures and a torn aorta which required surgery to repair that night. Liinus Bendel-Stenzel reportedly suffered cuts and bruises. Greenlee and Koch reportedly sustained injuries in the crash deemed non-life threatening .
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Aircare, Northfield police and ambulance crews and Lonsdale ambulance/Fire Department assisted on scene.
Greenlee’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.