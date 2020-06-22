Providing services to families, students and adults isn’t exactly easy during a pandemic, but it’s a challenge the Faribault Community Education team has willingly accepted.
“It’s true when there’s a crisis, everyone seems to really come together,” said Faribault Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland. “It’s just made us even stronger.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues its impact during the summer months, the Faribault Community School and Community Education teams have worked together and continued partnerships to make food, childcare and other programs accessible.
Faribault Public Schools took on the task of feeding students when school closed for distance learning this spring. But it wasn’t just students but adults 18 and older who took advantage of the program. Becky Ford, executive director of Faribault Youth Investment, recognized adults 18 and older had difficulty accessing meals during the pandemic as well. Ford and several other community partners collaborated with Faribault Public Schools to make a free meal box delivery possible in conjunction with the free meals the school distributed.
The school meal and food box delivery that began in the spring resumed last week. Faribault Community School and Faribault Public Schools have partnered with Growing Up Healthy, Faribault Youth Investment, Hiawathaland Transit and the YMCA of Northfield to run the program from June 15 through Aug. 27.
Growing Up Healthy coordinators Carrie Romo, Rosmar Riedel and Natalia Marchan distribute the sack meals and boxes Mondays and Thursdays at various public parking lots. Gary Erickson of Three Rivers Community Action drives a Hiawathaland Transit bus to six different locations: Cannon River Mobile Park, McKinley Early Childhood Center and Evergreen Estates on Mondays and Chester Court near Roberds Lake, Buckham Memorial Library and Nerstrand Elementary School on Thursdays.
As it was in the spring, the boxes are available to any family in Faribault, while the bagged breakfasts and lunches, provided by the district, are for students 18 and under. Boxed items, said Riedel, include items like pasta, rice, canned vegetables and a variety of fibers and proteins.
Currently, Leland said Faribault Community School is exploring ways to distribute activity kits to students in addition to meals. One possibility is to hand out these kits along with the free meals.
The district's Finance Director Andrew Adams has been a key player in building the community collaboration to expand food access. Faribault Public Schools could only provide meals to students, but by partnering with Growing Up Healthy and other organizations, the outreach expanded.
“It’s a team effort,” said Adams. “We wanted to maximize our impact on low-income families and those who need it. Even our free meals, anyone can get those. They don’t have to be a student of Faribault Public Schools.”
As another food source, Faribault Public Schools, Growing Up Healthy and Faribault Youth Investment have partnered with Channel One Regional Food Bank to provide a “Truck to Trunk” coronavirus food assistance program. For five Thursdays this summer, starting this week, community members may pick up free produce, meat and dairy products 11 a.m. to noon in the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot. Volunteers will place the food in the drivers’ trunks with no contact. No registration or information sharing is required to participate.
Kids World
Childcare has presented another unique adjustment to Faribault Community Education. Kids World, a program of Community Ed, has been up and running since last week.
After offering childcare primarily to children of front-line workers during the spring, Kids World is back to offering its regular fee-based programming per guidance of the Minnesota Department of Education. However, Leland said families have been priorities according to their occupations, as defined by tiers. Rather than offering Kids World programming at Roosevelt Elementary like past summers, Kids World has moved to Jefferson.
To make social distancing achievable, students are broken up into groups of 10 or less according to their ages. Staff also follow a program activity guide to make sure students remain staggered if they do activities outside their designated classrooms, including eating meals. Staff members social distance with each other and make sure children wash their hands frequently.
Compared to previous summers, Kids World needs more staff members than usual. Leland said Faribault Public Schools employees have offset those staffing needs.
“I have to say the staff are remarkable, filling those positions this summer,” said Leland. “They’re just so happy to see kids.”
Other protocols are in place to ensure the health and safety of students and staff members. Licensed practical nurses are on site to take the temperatures of staff members and students each day, and adults are required to wear masks if they drop off their children at the door. Disposable masks are available to parents who don’t have one, and they are not required to wear a mask if they stay in their vehicle. Adult staff members wear masks unless they can’t, said Leland.
Leland credits a number of employees for making the program adjustments run smoothly. Custodial staff members keep the building clean throughout the summer and work around staff members and students. Olivia Sage, Early Childhood coordinator, has developed weekly themes for Kids World while Community School coordinator Vicky Coon has organized the day to day operations. Iliana Pinon, Community Education assistant, is someone Leland considers an “unsung hero” for her work behind the scenes, calling parents to find out their particular needs and maintaining the personal protective equipment supply.
“Everyone is communicating with each other as best they can to prevent any serious illness,” said Leland.
Other Community Education programs are gradually allowing for more in-person interactions.
The drivers’ education classes and behind the wheel have resumed in-person at the Faribault Education Center. The team has developed a new regime of disinfecting cars, and Julia Jelen, former nurse for Faribault Public Schools, provided training for all Community Education staff on ways to be proactive in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
More information about driver’s ed, swimming lessons, and enrichment activities is available online at faribault.ce.eleyo.com or by calling 507-333-6011.