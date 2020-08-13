Three more candidates filed to serve on the Faribault School Board before applications closed on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 10 for just three seats.
Only two of the 10 have school board experience, incumbent Jerry Robicheau and Richard Olsen. Not among the list of candidates are the two incumbents voters elected four years ago. Last December, Board members Jason Engbrecht and Yvette Marthaler announced that they would not seek re-election.
The COVID-19 crisis will loom over whoever voters elect in November. While districts across Minnesota rely on the state for most of their funding, such revenue has been largely stagnant for decades and lawmakers aren’t likely to provide a boost now, as the state faces a sizable deficit.
Andrea Calderon
A student affairs specialist at South Central College, Calderon has lived in Faribault since she was 13 and is now raising children here. A first-time candidate, she decided to get involved in elected politics after a friend suggested it.
"It's something I wanted to do to give back to the community," she said.
If elected, Calderon would be the only member of the board from Faribault’s growing Latino community. Working for South Central College, she said she’s seen the effects of racial disparities in education.
By serving on the board, she said she hopes to push for additional programming to ensure that every Faribault child gets a high-quality education. In the short-term, she said that she would argue for a more cautious approach as the area works to overcome COVID-19.
“These are our children and we need to be trying to take care of them,” she said. “It’s right to be cautious.”
Ahmed Hassan
Like Calderon, Hassan is a first-time candidate who would bring some diversity to an all-white board. However, as a School Board cultural advisor on behalf of the Somali community, he wouldn’t exactly be a stranger to the board room.
In addition to the experience has with the school district and current board, Hassan would bring a worldly perspective before the board. He worked with the United Nations for two years before attending college in Kentucky and then moving to Faribault.
If elected, Hasan said that he hopes to help level the playing field for kids from low-income families, especially the Somali community. He noted that for many Somali children, it’s hard to get the support from their parents that other children benefit from.
“If a parent has never gone to school before it’s a lot harder for them to help (their child),” he said.
Hassan expressed disappointment that even after efforts in recent years to bring Faribault residents of all backgrounds together, there remains a large “cultural difference” between the city’s Hispanic and Somali immigrant communities and whites.
Hassan said that more needs to be done to overcome those differences. Currently, about half of Faribault Public School students are students of color, and more than 60% are from families poor enough to qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Sonny Wasilowski
Though he may not bring the experience of having been on the Faribault School Board, Sonny Wasilowski recently completed a nearly decade-long stint on the Board of the Minnesota State Academies, to which he was appointed by then Gov. Mark Dayton in 2011.
In his application letter seeking appointment to the board last year, Wasilowski noted that during his time on the board, he served on several of the academies' committees, ranging from Finance to Teaching and Learning to the Executive Committee, giving him a broad range of relevant experience.
In addition, the practice he's gained balancing institutional needs with limited resources, Wasilowski noted that the board twice embarked on a search process for a new superintendent. That's experience that could come in handy as the district prepares to look for a new superintendent to replace Todd Sesker, who has said he plans to wrap up his term in June 2022.
A Faribault resident since 1990, Wasilowski was a student at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf while taking classes at Faribault Public Schools. He and his wife have two children, one at Faribault Middle School and the other at Cannon River STEM School. Like Hasan and Calderon, Wasilowski's election to the School Board would provide a voice to an underrepresented but sizable Faribault community. Wasilowski cited that experience as something that could be of major benefit to the board.
“There is a growing trend nationwide to diversify membership, councils, boards and so forth,” Wasilowski wrote in his application. “I believe Faribault is part of that trend and I am that person with disability providing an added value to the board of the Faribault Public Schools.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.