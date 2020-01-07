Bridgewater Township has been reaching out to neighboring cities as it seeks to spark commercial development within its borders.
On Monday night, the township took another step in the process by asking the Dundas City Council for regular meetings to discuss the township’s objectives.
The request came a few months after the township temporarily stepped away from petitioning for incorporation and agreed to a three-year annexation agreement with the city of Northfield. The two entities are working on a longer-term agreement.
Dundas already has an annexation agreement with Bridgewater that lasts through 2033. The township holds a portion of its land in an annexation reserve district, where, should development proposals come, Dundas could move to annex.
Bridgewater Township is unsure whether Northfield and Faribault would be interested in helping the township meet its objectives. Right now, statutes prohibit the township from rezoning an area from industrial to commercial.
“If Dundas is interested in looking at this, we are definitely interested in talking,” Township Supervisor Glen Castore told the board.
Bridgewater Township had a meeting with Dundas Mayor Glenn Switzer, Administrator Jenelle Teppen and attorney to discuss the township’s objectives last month. Castore said township leaders are speaking with Northfield and Faribault officials about possibly helping the township create an industrial zoning district on its southern side and a residential development district outside of the annexation agreement zone.
Switzer noted negotiations between Dundas and Bridgewater would likely be different than between Faribault and Northfield because of the existing annexation agreement.
To Switzer, Bridgewater and Dundas have not met on a quarterly basis, a sign of the recent lack of communication between the two boards. He has offered to have three township supervisors be on the Dundas Planning Commission, but the township declined because of its pre-existing meeting schedule.
The township is grappling with the projected loss of the county landfill within the next 20 to 25 years and revenue that would go with it. Castore said 25% of the township’s monthly revenue is generated by fees paid by the county to host the landfill.
To Castore, the quarterly meeting schedule the township has developed with Northfield is working. The city named three councilors, Administrator Ben Martig and Community Development Director Mitzi Baker to work with the township. Beyond those meetings, a subcommittee with Martig, Baker and a city councilor meets two times every three months. The ideas generated by that group then go to the larger group.
After the meeting, Switzer described the annexation agreement as "progressive," and as with any other agreement, proposals that would improve the standing of both parties would be welcome.
"When we have a clear understanding of what they want and need, we will continue to work with them," Switzer said.