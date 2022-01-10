Winter is often a difficult season to spend extra time outdoors, but the Frostival allowed people an opportunity to leave their house and socialize. On Jan. 8, Faribault Parks and Recreation held the Frostival for its second year. Families were taken on rides by either a team of high energy sled dogs or a pair of calm and collected horses. Other activities included ice-golf, snow slingshots, and outdoor Jenga. To keep warm, people could drink hot chocolate and listen to live music by Noah Battles while standing around a fire.
Normally, Minnesota is frigid and windy by the beginning of January, but this year, the weather calmed down just in time for the Frostival. With the sky slightly overcast and minimal breeze, people were able to enjoy the activities in a pocket of warm weather within a week that otherwise featured below zero temperatures.
For people visiting, the warmer weather was more inviting and comfortable, but for the sled dogs, it was like a sauna. To make up for this, the dogs were given extra time to cool down, so they didn’t overheat.
Unfortunately, at the end of the day, there was an accident involving one of the teams of sled dogs, resulting in several of the dogs being injured and one rider falling from the sled. While injuries are already common among sled dogs, the warm conditions make these cold-weather dogs tire out more easily, leading to a higher chance of injury.
Despite the sled incident, countless people attending the Frostival said that they were enjoying the activities, and just as many people were walking around with smiles on their faces. The community came together at this event, as people of all ages enjoyed the activities together, whether out of competition or cooperation.
Many families from Faribault and neighboring communities made the trip out to the Frostival this year.
“It was a great family experience with lots to do — many fun games and activities for all ages,” said Josh Haefemeyer, a local attending with his family.