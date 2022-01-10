Bob and Karen Mathies with horses

Bob Mathies, Kari Casper, Karen Mathies and horses King and Kirby. Bob and Karen took Frostival goers on horse drawn carriage rides around the park. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)

Winter is often a difficult season to spend extra time outdoors, but the Frostival allowed people an opportunity to leave their house and socialize. On Jan. 8, Faribault Parks and Recreation held the Frostival for its second year. Families were taken on rides by either a team of high energy sled dogs or a pair of calm and collected horses. Other activities included ice-golf, snow slingshots, and outdoor Jenga. To keep warm, people could drink hot chocolate and listen to live music by Noah Battles while standing around a fire.

Wall family frostival

The Wall family gathers around a fire at the 2022 Faribault Frostival. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)

Normally, Minnesota is frigid and windy by the beginning of January, but this year, the weather calmed down just in time for the Frostival. With the sky slightly overcast and minimal breeze, people were able to enjoy the activities in a pocket of warm weather within a week that otherwise featured below zero temperatures.

Bob and Karen Matthies

Bob and Karen Matthies on their way to make their first trip around the park. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)

For people visiting, the warmer weather was more inviting and comfortable, but for the sled dogs, it was like a sauna. To make up for this, the dogs were given extra time to cool down, so they didn’t overheat.

Dogsled ride

Alissa Hullett and Thea and Kaisy Christiansen at the end of a dogsled ride. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)
Dina frostival

Dina waiting patiently for the other sled dogs to come back from their run. She was recovering from a leg injury and couldn’t run with the rest of the dogs. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)

Unfortunately, at the end of the day, there was an accident involving one of the teams of sled dogs, resulting in several of the dogs being injured and one rider falling from the sled. While injuries are already common among sled dogs, the warm conditions make these cold-weather dogs tire out more easily, leading to a higher chance of injury.

carriage stopping

The carriage comes to a stop after bringing people all around North Alexander Park. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)

Despite the sled incident, countless people attending the Frostival said that they were enjoying the activities, and just as many people were walking around with smiles on their faces. The community came together at this event, as people of all ages enjoyed the activities together, whether out of competition or cooperation.

Josh Haefemeyer and family friends

Josh Haefemeyer, Ana-Maria Halverson, Alyssa Palmquist, Pam Palmquist, and Robert Palmquist. (Spencer Beissel/southernminn.com)

Many families from Faribault and neighboring communities made the trip out to the Frostival this year.

“It was a great family experience with lots to do — many fun games and activities for all ages,” said Josh Haefemeyer, a local attending with his family.

Reach reporter Spencer Beissel at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments