As the city looks to clarify its policy on conflict of interest, Faribault City Council members peppered City Attorney Scott Riggs with questions about what exactly defines a conflict.
An amendment to the city charter surrounding conflict of interest won the strong support of the Charter Commission and looks set to secure approval from the full council. However, unlike with a simple ordinance, just one councilor could block the change — like Janna Viscomi — who has repeatedly expressed skepticism over the modification.
Currently, the definition of conflict of interest given in the charter is very limited, only covering cases of overt contractual obligation. According to Riggs, the provision is outmoded and would be superseded by stronger state laws if it were ever to be challenged in court. The proposed charter amendment hews closely to a memo issued by the League of Minnesota Cities, based on precedent of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Both Riggs and City Administrator Tim Murray conceded that the amendment would leave more “grey area” than its predecessor.
To some council members, the proposed amendment’s wording is frustratingly broad and imprecise. As at the previous council discussion on the topic, Viscomi said she feared that the provision could be stretched to an inordinately broad extent.
“Here’s the reality — a lot of decisions we make here affect us as a community member in general,” Viscomi said. “The concern I’ve had is that it’s so vague that virtually anything you want could be read as a conflict of interest.”
The most tangible effect, Riggs maintained, would be to encourage councilors to ask more questions of him or Administrator Murray, wisely demonstrating their commitment to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.
In terms of what could be deemed a conflict of interest, Riggs argued the change would be minimal. Viscomi maintained a high degree of skepticism over his argument but said she was unlikely to go against the attorney’s judgment.
“It’s very hard,” she said. “I want to look at the wording again. If Scott Riggs is recommending it of course I’m going to go along with it, but it seems that you could use it to say just about anything is a conflict.”
Other councilors were more receptive, but pressed Riggs and Murray for how they would recommend certain situations be handled, citing real-life situations that have been encountered by themselves or fellow councilors in the last few years.
Councilor Tom Spooner, for example, asked Riggs what he would recommend if he were sitting on his Church’s Parish Council and an issue affecting the church came up. Riggs said it would be advisable for Spooner to recuse himself so long as he was in a leadership role.
Mayor Kevin Voracek pushed Riggs on whether it would be advisable for a councilor to recuse themselves from discussion around a nonprofit organization if they sit on that organization's board as a designated council liaison.
Voracek questioned whether even without a financial motive, a councilor who sits on a nonprofit board could still be too biased to make decisions regarding that nonprofit. For example, a councilor who sits on the Paradise Center for the Arts Board might take inside information they have into account as they consider whether to fulfill the Paradise’s request for city help.
Murray and Riggs strongly suggested that if a councilor were to be acting in the role of official, council-appointed liaison, they would not need to recuse themselves. On the other hand, if they sat on the board as a private citizen, they probably should.
To Councilor Elizabeth Cap, the only current councilor on the Charter Commission, these issues are far from theoretical. Cap, who will leave the council in January after choosing not to seek re-election, and said that increasing frustration around conflicts of interest was a major reason why they chose to tackle the issue. Cap expressed frustration that since she’s joined the council, she’s repeatedly seen certain members make decisions she believed they should not have. She said that the ordinance change will hopefully help those members to educate themselves and exercise caution in the future.
“A big part of it is educating the council,” she said. “We want to get individuals to understand what the issue is when it comes to conflict of interest.”