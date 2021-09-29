It’s been three months since the federal government doled out $65.1 billion of direct and flexible aid to cities across the country in what is referred to as the American Rescue Plan Act.
Coming directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the dollars allocated are to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to “build back better” for the future.
While the funds are desperately needed in most communities, the city of Medford is feeling the restraints of the stipulations that come with how exactly to spend the $66,000 they received in July from the act. During the Medford City Council meeting Monday night, City Clerk Beth Jackson explained that the city has to be extremely precise and specific with how they spend these dollars.
“We don’t want to be creative with it — it’s not like the CARES money, where if we don’t use it, we can just send it back,” Jackson said. “This is being reported directly to the Treasury, and there is no middle man or maneuvering with this. If we don’t spend it the right way, we will have to pay it back.”
At the end of October, cities are scheduled to submit detailed reports to the Treasury on how they plan to use their funds. During the meeting, however, the council was a bit at a loss to come up with anything to give Jackson to begin her reports.
Potential projects
Originally, the idea of updating or building new bathrooms in Straight River Park was one of the ideas that the council wanted to entertain, but Jackson said she was not sure it would fit the requirements.
According to the League of Minnesota Cities, the money can be spent to respond to the public health emergency, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, premium pay for essential workers, revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent the reduction in revenue is due to the pandemic, or investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Though some could argue that upgrading or installing public bathrooms could correlate with the last area, Jackson said she wasn’t so sure. Eligible products listed by the Environmental Protection Agency largely touch on treatment, transmission and distribution of drinking water, as well as ensuring compliance with the EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
While more research would need to be done on if the bathrooms would be compliant with the regulations, funding the city’s ongoing project of replacing the water meters would qualify — and likely eat up the entire funds already received plus what is coming next year.
“We would use all of that money,” said Jed Petersen, the administrative director of operations for the city. Earlier this year, new water meters began to arrive to address the year-long issue of failing water meter radios. The failure of the radios led councilor Chad Langeslag to discover that the entire water meter system — radios and software included — had gone years without the necessary updates. Thus far, the council has approved the spending of $36,000 to replace 150 of the more than 500 meters and for updated software.
Additional radios will be purchased in increments of 50 until every meter has been replaced. Petersen said, with that in mind, the $66,000 they have already received in ARPA and the additional $66,000 they are scheduled to receive next month will be completely eaten up by this project — and likely not cover it all.
Pressing pause
Feeling unsure about putting the entire sum toward a single project, especially one that has already been figured into the city budget, Councilor Mandy Mueller said she would prefer that they report to the Treasury that they have not decided on a project yet after Petersen said that was also an option for the October report.
“The water meters can always be our plan B,” Langeslag said, adding that the council should take their time looking into the options available for where the money can be spent.
Municipalities have until the end of 2024 to spend the ARPA funds.