Members and guests of the Rice County Historical Society will have the opportunity to learn a bit more about a family-owned electronics company that has served the area for more than 50 years at the group’s annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The meeting will be held at the Faribault Elks Club, located at 131 Lyndale Ave N. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner at 6. The meal will feature a pasta bar, along with with tossed salad, assorted breads, and desserts.
At 7 p.m., a brief business meeting will be held followed by a presentation by featured guest, Roger Fette of Fette Electronics, Fette will speak about his family owned business, which has quite remarkably remained at its downtown location since 1967 amidst dramatic changes in the electronics industry.
Historical Society Director Sue Garwood said that ever since the organization was founded in 1926, a meal and history-related presentation have been included with the annual meeting that the society is constitutionally required to hold. In recent years, the Historical Society has asked several local, family-owned businesses to give a presentation on their history.
Locally, the Fette name has been synonymous with electronics industry since even before Richard Fette left from the Air Force and opened his Faribault store. Richard grew up in the industry, with his father Herb owning his own electronics store in Owatonna for 40 years.
“The Fettes are all electronically inclined,” said Richard’s wife, Joyce, who still works at the store.
Herb Fette got his start in the electronics business helping farmers to assemble radio kits they’d ordered from the Sears-Roebuck Catalog. As technology advanced, Herb stayed on the cutting edge and brought his son along.
From a young age, Richard was working with his father to repair electronics. When he entered the military, he brought his electronic skills with him, helping to repair aircraft equipment. He also had his own electronics business in Little Rock..
It only seemed natural when, in 1962, Richard Fette moved back to the area and opened Fette Electronics on Central Avenue in Faribault. It started as just a one-man operation, with Fette working long hours repairing old-fashioned tube TVs
“When he originally started, he was a one man show. He’d go out to repair TVs with tubes, and then when he’d come back he’d find a sign on the door saying, ‘you weren’t here, you just lost some business,’” Joyce Fette recalled with a laugh.
In addition to repairing TVs and radios, Fette Electronics sold TVs and stereos throughout the 1960s and 1970s. In the 1980s, the business shifted more towards repairing and selling Betamax and later VCR machines.
The store continues to sell LG TVs and its aisles are still lined with electronic equipment of various kinds. However, Fette Electronics is now primarily focused on providing solutions for area businesses such as security alarms, cameras and card systems.
Roger Fette said that although the TV repair business may not be what it was during the heyday of the 1960s and 1970s, it’s starting to come back. Even TV antennas are starting to see a bit of a comeback as consumers tire of paying expensive cable and satellite bills.
Though it may carry the latest in cutting edge electronic equipment, Fette electronics is still clearly rooted in the past. With antique televisions and stereos of several eras lining the store’s walls, the family owned business may be just the perfect fit for the future of an electronics industry whose future seems more than a bit like the past.