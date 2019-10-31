A Lutheran-affiliated summer camp located in rural Rice County is preparing to go ahead with a $3.3 million expansion project after receiving approval from the Rice County Board of Commissioners.
Located on Horseshoe Lake on the western edge of Rice County, with a small part extending into Waseca County, Camp Omega has hosted youth and family programming for 50 years. Today, the camp has 175 bunk beds on site, along with a year-round retreat and conference center, and nearly limitless recreational activities. One amenity that camp has never had before is traditional, comfortable housing. That’s about to change, with the construction of a new two-story building with 25 guest rooms with private bathrooms along with a sizable meeting room.
Executive Director Bob LaCroix said that even though many adult and family-oriented groups are interested in holding retreats at the camp, the lack of modern guest rooms with private bathrooms has often been a deal breaker.
“In order to reach out to new groups, we need a better facility,” he said. “Something more comfortable for adults and families.”
With that in mind, camp staff have worked tirelessly over the last four years to raise the funds needed for the expansion. In order to make room for the building, the camp bought an additional 10 acres of land.
The camp hasn’t yet reached its fundraising goal, but its come close enough that they were able to break ground on the new building in October. To show its support for the camp, the construction company is doing the groundwork free of charge.
The camp hopes to have the new building up and ready for campers by 2021. When completed, each room will contain two double beds, enabling a family of up to four to fit in one room. LaCroix said that if even more space is needed for a youth camp, it’s possible bunk beds could be brought into the rooms.
Once it’s completed, the new facility will be next to the camp dining room, which was recently renovated. The exterior still needs fixing, but the camp is holding off on new siding and paint until the new building is built, so as to mesh buildings' appearance.
More information and updates will be posted on the camp’s website, campomega.org. The camp is looking for donors to help it reach the $3.3 million goal and support the camp’s other programming.
The camp is affiliated with the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, which includes nearly 250 congregations throughout southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities. Its board of directors is composed of 11 Lutheran faith leaders from across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.
Although it is religiously affiliated, the camp hosts a wide variety of groups throughout the year of both secular and church-affiliated nature.