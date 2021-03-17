In the wake of Texas’s disastrous grid failure, energy reliability is at the top of the mind for businesses and consumers and the top of the agenda for the Rice County Board of Commissioners.
The board’s Economic Development Subcommittee on Tuesday heard from John Marshall, Xcel’s Director of Community Relations, who highlighted the utility’s longstanding commitment to renewable energy. Xcel has been the nationwide leader for more than a decade in terms of solar and is on pace to source 75% of its energy from clean sources by next year. Next month, the subcommittee will hear a presentation from the county’s other major energy provider, Steele-Waseca Co-op Electric.
As a Texas native, Steele-Waseca Co-op Manager Syd Briggs this week told the Daily News that he was stunned by the cold snap that threw the state's electrical power grid into chaos. However, he said that local customers can feel confident that the odds of a similar situation in Minnesota are very low.
“We live in the cold weather, so we’re always preparing for the cold weather,” he said. “What happened in Texas is something I never saw, and I lived there for 45 years.”
In addition to the winterization of Minnesota’s grid, Briggs said that its much larger size provides a significant benefit. If a certain part of the grid isn’t producing much power of its own, power can be transferred from other regions to offset it.
During the cold snap, Briggs noted that prices increased even here in Minnesota as utilities were forced to utilize backups. While Minnesota’s renewable energy plants are winterized, he said that fossil fuels still played an outsized role in keeping the grid going.
Xcel’s goals will continue to increase over the coming decades, culminating in a commitment to deliver 100% renewable energy by 2050. While making the system “greener,” Xcel has promised to keep prices in check at no more than the rate of inflation.
When it comes to ensuring the reliability of Xcel’s power supply, Marshall said that the utility’s two nuclear plants, Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant and Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant in Red Wing, play a crucial role.
Even though it’s one of the most reliable forms of clean energy, nuclear is a polarizing topic at the Capitol and has proven to be one of several stumbling blocks preventing agreement on a “Clean Energy First” bill.
Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, included nuclear in his “Clean Energy First” bill, but says the market is likely to gravitate toward cheaper alternatives like wind and solar. Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, agrees and also cited issues with waste disposal as cause for concern.
Nonetheless, Lippert and Senjem have introduced several bills focused around clean energy, including one that would make Minnesota the first state in the midwest to enact “cap and trade” style legislation around vehicle fuel emissions.
In addition, natural gas was cited as a key “bridge fuel” that Xcel is likely to continue to use for the next two decades at least. Perhaps most importantly, the utility has increasingly focused on helping consumers to save money and the planet through energy efficiency strategies.
“The cheapest kilowatt is always the one you don’t consume,” said Marshall.
Like Xcel, Steele-Waseca Co-op is focused on shifting toward cleaner energy sources. In fact, Great River Energy, which provides the Co-op’s energy, appears to be on pace to meet an even bolder goal of providing more than 90% of energy from renewable sources by 2023.
Great River’s system doesn’t currently include a nuclear power plant, and without one Briggs believes it is impossible under current technology to meet the goal of 100% carbon-free energy while retaining acceptable levels of reliability.
Still, the current Minnesota power supply has made huge strides toward relying on efficient, affordable renewables. Instead, it’s in Minnesota’s transportation sector that emissions have remained stubbornly high.
“We’re moving toward more renewable power, in particular wind and solar,” he said. “But the gas and coal are still what provides the most reliability.”