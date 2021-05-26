Bethlehem Academy announced one valedictorian and two salutatorians iin the class of 2021
Earning highest honors and valedictorian honors with a weighted GPA. over 4.0 is Verity Wray-Raabolle; classmates Jarrett Malecha and Elliot Smith were named co-salutatorians with weighted GPAs that also exceeded 4.0.
“Congratulations to these extraordinary scholars on earning the privilege of being named valedictorian and co-salutatorians,” President/Principal Melinda Reeder said. “The Bethlehem Academy Class of 2021 is an impressive group of students. I commend the entire class for their hard work and accomplishments and am confident Verity, Jarrett,and Elliot will represent them well at our upcoming commencement celebrations this Friday.”
Verity Wray-Raabolle is the daughter of Chandra and Jason Wray-Raabolle. A National Merit Scholar, she is the Student Council vice president, National Honor Society president and Bethlehem Academy’s Red Cross blood drive coordinator. She is active in band, swimming, Student Service Club, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Next fall, Wray-Raabolle plans to attend Macalester College to major in anthropology and compete on the swim team.
When asked what she values from her time at Bethlehem Academy, Wray-Raabolle said, “I think Bethlehem Academy has fostered a curiosity in me that I will have for the rest of my life. I have been blessed to have the support of such an incredible group of teachers and peers the last four years.”
When asked what advice she would give to fellow students, Wray-Raabolle said, “I would encourage them to challenge themselves and step outside of their comfort zone every once in a while. Cherish the time you have together because it goes quickly.”
Jarrett Malecha, co-salutatorian, is the son of Gina and Bruce Malecha. Malecha is the Student Council president and is active in National Honor Society, basketball, baseball, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Following graduation, he plans to attend University of North Dakota to major in aeronautical sciences.
When asked to reflect on his time at BA and share advice, Malecha said, “I have learned that if I want to succeed in life, I must be willing to work extremely hard. My time at Bethlehem Academy has also taught me to put others first, to serve others to better the community. One can’t take for granted the many benefits of a BA education: friendships, incomparable teachers, and a healthy learning environment. I would tell others not only to make but also to cherish memories of high school; don’t forget to enjoy your time because before you know it, you’ll be graduating.”
Co-salutatorian, Elliot Smith is the son of Mellanie and JT Smith. He is the Student Council treasurer, Student Service Club vice president and is active in National Honor Society, band, Science Olympiad, Students Against Destructive Decisions, football, basketball, and golf. Next year, Smith plans to attend Purdue University and major in data science.
In reflecting on his time at Bethlehem Academy, Smith said, “The people have been the most important thing to me during my years at Bethlehem Academy. The teachers work so hard to teach us what we need to know in a way that shows us they care for us and appreciate us, and their value cannot be overstated. The people at BA, especially those in my class, have not been just friends to me, but they are my family.”
When asked about advice he would share with others, Smith replied, “If I had to give one piece of advice to current or future BA students, it would be that your time in school is very short, so just make sure that you make the most of every opportunity that comes your way while you are at Bethlehem Academy, because a community like the one that we have here at BA has to be cherished.”
Wray-Raabolle will speak to the 31 graduates of Bethlehem Academy’s Class of 2021, faculty, staff, and guests at Bethlehem Academy’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 28, in Van Orsow Auditorium. Malecha and Smith will give the invocation and benediction during the 7:30 p.m. ceremony. The in-person event will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.