Two local law enforcement agencies are notifying residents that registered sex offenders are moving into their communities.
Both men are considered level 3 offenders, indicating a high risk of reoffending. Faribault Police have sent a letter to residents near the 400 block of Fourth Street NW to let them know that Clinton Albert Juring, 36, will take up residence there once he's released from prison June 3. Because Juring has lived in the community recently, no meeting is required.
In Dodge County, the Sheriff's Office has scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Claremont American Legion, 220 West Front St. to discuss the recent move of James Peter Zylstra to the city of Claremont. Representatives from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Department of Corrections will attend the meeting to provide attendees with information on public safety.
While the law requires that registered individuals provide law enforcement with notification five days prior to their move, the Sheriff's Office says Zylstra moved unexpectedly, making it impossible for it to provide early notification.
Zylstra has “a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female victims (age 12-adult). Contact included sexual touching and indecent exposure. Adult victims were vulnerable,” police said in a 2019 notification.
According to information from the Faribault Police Department, Juring raped a known adult female, and held her and her toddler against her will. He reportedly physically assaulted the toddler.
Juring is awaiting trial on two Steele County cases. He was charged in October 2020 with two counts of felony domestic assault after reportedly grabbing the shirt of a woman driving a vehicle he was riding in. The driver told police that caused her to accidentally hit the accelerator and drive her vehicle into the ditch off Interstate 35 near Medford. After getting out of the car, Juring reportedly struck the driver, bloodying her face. He was eventually taken into custody by state troopers and conservation officers in a swampy area nearby. A trial in the case is set for Sept. 13.
Juring was also charged Dec. 31 with failing to register as a predatory offender. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. A July 19 jury trial is scheduled.
Both me have served their court-imposed sentence. Zylstra will be monitored by law enforcement; Juring by corrections agents.