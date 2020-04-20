While Minnesota schools may be shuttered until month's end — and possibly longer — local districts have taken dramatic steps to ensure that their students aren’t going hungry.
At the direction of the Minnesota Department of Education, school districts began providing free meals for all children under the age of 18. Districts have been given leeway on how to implement that mandate, but both Northfield and Faribault are offering breakfast and lunch.
Although the two districts are close geographically, they have dramatic socioeconomic differences. With just 26% of students eligible to receive free or reduced price lunches, Northfield is well below the statewide average of 37%. By contrast, more than 60% of Faribault students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches. Just one Minnesota county, Mahnomen, which sits entirely within the White Earth Reservation, has a higher rate of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches.
Faribault’s lunch program is being coordinated by Director of Finance and Operations Andrew Adams and Food Service Coordinator Brenda Boehm. Both are involved in day-to-day operations, leading a large team of district staff and volunteers.
Lunch and breakfast are available at six locations throughout the city of Faribault from 10 am to noon, and a seventh, at Faribault High School, is open from 7 am to noon. Adams said those locations were strategically placed in areas with large populations of low-income families.
Food distribution is hard to miss, taking place out of one of the district’s buses at all locations except Faribault High School. Families can pick up meals for their children even if those children are not present.
Otherwise out of work, the district’s bus drivers are able to drive the bus to those locations and assist with distribution. However, the limited number of routes means that most drivers aren’t working at any one time.
That doesn’t faze bus driver and City Council Peter van Sluis. van Sluis said the task not only is a good way to get out of the house, but is a particularly rewarding way to give back to the community at a time of immense need.
“It’s great that the school district is still able to provide those lunches,” van Sluis said. “I’m very happy to be part of it.”
In order to protect staff as well as students and their families, those in charge of preparing the meals wear face masks and gloves and are supplied with a generous amount of hand sanitizer. As much as possible, strict social distancing is also maintained.
In order to minimize contact between staff and families, the food is distributed via a drive-thru method. After telling staff how many meals they need, those meals are placed on a table for families to pick up.
In addition to motorists, the “drive thru” is open to walkers or bikers. Parents are allowed to pick up meals for their children even if those children are not present.
While the program is targeted toward children in need, there are no income restrictions for those picking up meals. Adams said that policy is designed to reduce stigma around poverty. He added that it’s important to help families that might have been financially secure but now face dire financial straits.
“We refuse to stigmatize anyone for food scarcity,” Adams said.
Adams said the program effectively functions as an extension of the Summer Food Service Program. Federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program targets areas with high populations of impoverished children.
Faribault has been eligible for the program for several years. Like the current school lunch program, it is designed to reach low-income students, but is inclusive, with no formal income or paper requirements.
Northfield may have a much different socioeconomic profile than Faribault, but they've quickly scaled up their operations, with a particular focus on rural areas within the district. Like Faribault, Northfield uses a “grab and go” system designed to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Northfield’s hours are more limited than Faribault’s, with meals available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at three fixed locations throughout the city. The city also has four bus routes which cover a total of 14 locations for 15 minutes at a time.
Director of Child Nutrition Services Stephany Stromme says the district has seen significant and rapidly rising demand. More than 6,800 meals were served last week, up from roughly 2,400 two weeks prior.
With more than 1,000 kids accessing the program on a daily basis, Faribault Public Schools has also seen a large and growing need. Adams said he wants to make sure that even more families know about it so that no child has to go to bed hungry.
“We want to get the word out to families,” he said “If they have any form of food insecurity, they should take advantage of this program.