AUTHOR, WRITER, HISTORIAN

Jeff Jarvis is an artist, writer and historian. He has bountiful knowledge of Faribault and its surrounding area, and has encapsulated his appreciation for the city in his artwork and his nonfiction work.

He has written two books about the Faribault Woolen Mill, and he is working on one about the historic mills of the Cannon Valley.

For year, he put together the city's "Buckham Bulletin" newsletter, and now dedicates as much time as he can to working at his West Cedar Studio.