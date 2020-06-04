Much of his time is spent watching Cedar Lake ripple and glimmer from sun kisses. For Jeff Jarvis, an accomplished Faribault artist and historian, the natural wrinkles of Rice County are irresistible. He absorbs the lakes, the trees and the wildflowers as often as he can. He captures paradise with his camera and his sketchpad early in the day — food for his creations and his soul.
“The more you look at something, the more it becomes you,” he said.
Perusing Jarvis’s art, each piece feels like a meditation, hard-earned from hours upon hours of studying the natural world as it unfolds around him. When Jarvis looks for a subject, he gazes with a “detached” view. Ego-death ensues — the boundaries between Jarvis and what he’s looking at blur — if they even exist at all.
It is in these magnificent states that he catches “super doses” of beauty. Like any artist, Jarvis creates because he loves to create. But it is also these soul-elevating trances that perpetually draw Jarvis to peer out onto the horizon. Luckily for those lacking the capacity to grasp at the blissful abyss, Jarvis translates it onto paper, film and canvas.
This contemplation is visible in a number of Jarvis’s works. Grapes, a watercolor, is simultaneously an unaltered embodiment of reality and impressionism. In it, the grapevine consists of two colorless shadows coiling together into a double helix, like a ghostly DNA. The grapevine lies horizontally with the left tip pointing downward and the right tip pointing upward. Interspersed between each inch of the vine are brilliant batches of purple grapes. Some of the grapes bulge, ready to release their sweet juice. Others timidly cling to what little juice they have.
Jarvis could’ve chosen to communicate this size variance with shape and perspective in an appeal to logic. Instead, he communicates it with the violence or pacifism of each individual grape’s color. Some of the grapes are muscular warriors, taking what they want when they want it. Others are emaciated, relying on charisma and inconspicuousness to survive. Behind the grapes lie wilting leaves trapped somewhere in between life and death. Alive enough to inspire hope, but dead enough to crumble under pressure.
Another piece of his, Escape at Dusk, is a bit moodier. The sun is tucked behind either an island or the pointed end of a peninsula. It is not a pulsating orb of heat, but rather a white void and the piece’s only true stillness, barrenness. The sky and the water are a range of golds with blackness looming at the edges, scheming. The trees, the grass and the shadows they cast are all composed of straight green lines, with only brightness and context divorcing them. The slant of the land leads the viewer’s eye to the water, which reflects the green of the trees and the blinding white of the sun. The reflections are mere disconnected lines, one level of complexity diminished from their already minimalistic forefathers.
Jarvis’s flexibility across mediums and his thoughtful touch have been honed through years of practice in various domains. He studied advertising design at what's now Minnesota State University, Mankato, did design work for a software company and later Faribault’s "Buckham Bulletin."
In 2017, he left the city job to further develop his art and design business at West Cedar Studio on Cedar Lake. Jarvis thinks his affinity for art comes from his father. He remembers his dad would carve and draw, and would encourage a young Jarvis to do the same.
“He was the most creative person I ever met,” Jarvis said.
Along with encouraging Jarvis’s artistic side, his father would take him to the Alexander Faribault House when he was a little boy. These visits spurred Jarvis’s penchant for history, especially local history.
As Jarvis aged, he’s researched more and more about Faribault and greater Rice County’s past. He’s written two books about the Faribault Woolen Mill, and he is working on one about the historic mills of the Cannon Valley.
“I firmly believe that he is a regional authority on milling and these river valleys,” said Roy Anderson, Jarvis’s friend and fellow writer.
As with any historical research, Jarvis has spent his fair share of time mulling over historical photographs and documents. But the most fascinating part of his work has been interviewing the descendants of the mill workers, Jarvis said. Each family Jarvis spoke to had interesting stories to tell, and Jarvis was proud to document history that had yet to be captured.
“Anybody can write about red brick walls and the machinery,” Jarvis said. “But really what drives the story of the Faribault Woolen Mill is the people.”
That research helped Jarvis contextualize his identity and his relationship with the city of Faribault.
With pride and admiration, Jarvis describes how his great grandfather’s settling in Faribault in 1900. He was a steam engineer and he found work at the first electric production plant in Faribault. Soon after he became an engineer at the Sheffield/H.H. King Mill, then on the west side of town. Another of his great grandfathers arrived in 1880. He held two full time jobs, one at the Faribault Woolen Mill and the other at King Mill.
It’s clear that Faribault lives deeply within Jarvis. Not merely in his relationships or his work, but in his blood. When Jarvis talks about the fur trade or the work of Bishop Henry Benjamin Whipple and James Lloyd Breck — who would marry education and faith and develop what would become Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, the excitement in his voice is palpable. It is as if Jarvis’s connection with Faribault is physical and spiritual.
Years from now, it is likely that Jarvis’s artistic and historical work will be held up as capsules of Faribault’s truth and beauty.
“Over the years my appreciation keeps growing for Faribault. It is such a lovely city — the sandstone bluffs surrounding downtown, the rivers, and the historic architecture are all qualities that continue to inspire me."