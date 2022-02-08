Jim Flaherty is a father, step-father, avid fisherman, gun enthusiast and now the Chair of the Rice GOP.
Flaherty has been interested in politics for most of his life, but only recently got involved.
“Our previous chair honorably resigned in December to move on with his overall career goals in business and ministry, and Jim was duly elected at the January BPOU meeting a few weeks ago,” said Janalee Cooper, a member of the Rice County GOP.
At the beginning of 2022, Flaherty was elected as the new chair. He has only been closely involved in the political scene for a few years, but now that he is retired, he knew that this was his chance to get involved on a more personal level.
“I’ve thought about it for 40 years. I didn’t get involved until five or six years ago,” said Flaherty.
Flaherty’s lifelong interest in politics was spurred into a new stage in 2015. At this time, the Northfield City Council was considering banning fishing on public rivers in town.
“The council wanted to ban fishing in the downtown area on public property. They can restrict it; they can say what I can catch and when I can catch it; but they can’t tell me I can't fish on a public river. Northfield’s done similar things a number of times with other issues,” he said.
With his interest piqued by his passion for fishing becoming intertwined with his interest in politics, Flaherty began voicing his opinions at council meetings. From there, he became more involved with the Rice County GOP. The closer he got to politics, the more people he met that he disagreed with.
In his careers before retirement, Flaherty worked at Carleton College for 17 years, followed by Cabela’s for more than 23 years. He retired from Cabela's in August 2021.
One of Flaherty’s goals as chair is to bring things back to the way they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a little instability going on right now; we want to get everything back to normalcy. Stability would be a good thing,” he said.
On top of the general issue of stability, Flaherty expressed his concerns for several other issues faced by Republicans.
“I'm very fiscally conservative. We are $50 billion in debt. I would like to see some tax relief, but I would like to see some debt relief too. On top of that, unemployment and rainy day funds need to be replenished,” he said.
Flaherty has noticed an increase in parents’ concern with what is taught to their children. People all across the United States, and specifically in Rice County, are demanding that schools do or do not include specific theories and practices into their curriculum. The movement of parents fighting for control over what their children are taught is often referred to as “the Mama Bear Movement.”
“Mama bear is going to be a big mover this time through,” said Flaherty. “People do not want critical race theory taught in schools; they want students to be taught equality.”
Another level of the same issue lies with the availability of information on school curriculums. Parents are concerned that they do not have access to the information being taught to their children.
“There are schools that are charging upwards of $1,000 for parents to see the curriculum; other schools are charging 1 dollar per page for the curriculum,” said Flaherty.
In a time of polarizing differences between the GOP and DFL, politicians on both sides have a lot of decisions ahead of them. Jim Flaherty is just getting started as the chair of the Rice GOP, but he is passionate about local politics and determined to make a difference.
“He is much respected, very knowledgeable and able to express himself in a straightforward manner,” said Cooper.