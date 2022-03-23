One road project approved by the Faribault City Council on Tuesday includes reconstruction of a section of Faribault Road and a new trail along a section of Lyndale Avenue. (Courtesy city of Faribault)
Two road and trail projects planned this summer in Faribault won't include any cost assessments for abutting property owners.
One project, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, will repair Faribault Road from Town Square Lane to Jensen Drive and add a trail on Lyndale Avenue Trail from Town Square Lane to Highland Place.
The second project will fix 10th Street SW from Prairie Avenue to Ninth Avenue SW and Prairie Avenue from Springwood Lane to Trailwood Lane.
The projects are expected to cost the city a combined total of nearly $2.5 million.
On Faribault Road, the pavement will be replaced and the road will be widened from 25 feet to 28 feet, Director of Engineering Mark Duchene told the council.
"With Faribault Road, it's been 50 to 60 years since it was originally constructed," he said.
That project will also include one segment of new trail along the parallel Lyndale Avenue. Another new trail segment is planned is extend the trail to Seventh St. NW, but Duchene said permits and land acquisition are still pending for that segment.
10th Street SW also is over 50 years old. It also will be widened — from 37 feet to 40 feet — to allow more space for parking on both sides of the road along Jefferson Elementary School. Prairie Avenue will be raised to reduced flooding during heavy rainfalls.
The projects will be funded by a combination of city and state sources. Instead of assessing abutting property owners for a portion of the costs, the city will use proceeds from a recently instituted increase in franchise fees paid by all electric and gas utility customers in the City.
As long as the city receives appropriately priced bids for the work that needs to be done, construction should begin in June and be finished in September for both projects. The timeline avoids having construction take place during the school year.
Councilor Thomas Spooner was concerned about the 10th Street construction conflicting with the prime time for use of the adjacent ballparks. He suggested the park and recreation department attempt to relocate some of the games.