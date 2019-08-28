As of Sept. 3, online subscriptions to APG of Southern Minnesota newspapers, which include the Faribault Daily News, will undergo changes.
Among the changes is one requiring all users to log in with their email address from their subscription file as opposed to using their current username.
Current online-only subscribers will need to update their credit card information as the newspaper has made changes to its back-end system. Email correspondence has been sent to the paper’s digital subscribers in recent weeks detailing the changes and what is required.
All subscriptions will include online access to the print edition they subscribe to and online-only subscribers will have access to the paper they choose. An all-access subscription is available as well, which would include access to all of APG of Southern Minnesota newspaper websites.
The changes are necessary so the newspaper can continue to provide readers the news, sports, entertainment and advertising choices that they have become accustomed to over the years, paper officials say.
“Our digital platforms provide a great option for our readers to stay up-to-date with the latest news and sports 24/7. Stories are updated as they happen throughout the day, every day of the week on our sites, providing something throughout the day,” they said.
Over the next couple of weeks the paywall will be open to the public as the newspapers work through some transitional work on the back end of their sites. On Sept. 16, our paywall will be back in place.
Current and new subscribers who have been logged in recently will need to make sure they are logging in with their email address moving forward.
If you have questions or issues, please call our customer service phone number at 507-444-2362.
We appreciate you helping us through this change and we look forward to serving you.