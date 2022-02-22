Crash closes I-35

I-35 northbound north of Northfield is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, including multiple semis. No serious injuries were reported. 

A section of I-35 northbound northwest of Northfield was closed for several hours Tuesday morning into early afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash, including multiple semis.

I-35 crash backup

 

Eric Magedanz was behind the crash and among the motorists who had to wait several hours on the closed highway. (Photo courtesy Eric Magedanz)

 

No serious injuries were reported. Some motorists who were behind the crash reported on social media they were trapped on the highway waiting for the crashed vehicles to be towed away. 

The State Patrol reported 266 crashes on state roads between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. There were 27 crashes with injuries and none were fatal.  

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments