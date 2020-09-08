Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigations have led to child pornography charges against two Faribault men.
In one case case, predatory offender Brian Roman Eggert, 46, faces one count of possessing pornographic work depicting sexual conduct involving minors in Rice County District Court after allegedly sharing sexually obscene photographs online with a 16-year-old girl.
In the other case, BCA agents allegedly found nearly 2,000 images of child pornography were last week on a cellphone belonging to Slade David Moran, 28, who has also been charged with possessing child pornography in Rice County.
Court documents state Eggert was charged after a BCA special agent received a tip alleging that he had engaged in inappropriate internet-based communication with the girl.
A search warrant of Eggert’s email and two of his Facebook accounts reportedly showed chat messages between the two with Eggert sending “an explicit nude photo of himself.”
When Faribault Police officers and the special agent executed a search warrant Thursday at Eggert’s home, he reportedly admitted there was child pornography on one of his smartphone apps in which he chatted with the girl and sent nude images of himself.
Eggert, who has an extensive criminal record, was sentenced in 2006 in Dakota County to more than 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. In March 2017 in Rice County, Eggert was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and given credit for 104 days served in Rice County after pleading guilty to violating his predatory offender registration.
On Friday, Judge Jeffrey Johnson set conditional bail for Eggert at $30,000. As of Tuesday, Eggert was in custody.
Court documents state Moran was charged after a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agent received a tip reporting child pornography June 4. The images being shared or uploaded from an email address later identified as belonging to Moran allegedly included nude images of children ranging in age from 7 to 11 years old and an image depicting child molestation.
Moran was later arrested and taken to Rice County jail. His cellphone was reportedly found in a floor vent in the upper bathroom of his home. The cellphone screen display was allegedly open and showed pornographic images that were in process of being deleted.
After he was arrested, Moran reportedly said the agents would find “things that shouldn’t be” on his cellphone. He allegedly admitted receiving sexual gratification from seeing child pornography and having distributed such images on Instagram.
“(Moran) further admitted to having a problem with pornography and was distraught because he believed that he would lose custody of his 4-year-old daughter” if the images were found, court documents state.
A forensic review of Moran’s phone reportedly located 1,970 images and 21 videos of child pornography.
Court documents state Moran has no criminal history. Because of the volume of images allegedly found on his cellphone and statements he made to investigators, prosecutors requested bail be set at $50,000.
No hearing has been set yet in Moran's case. As of Tuesday, he wasn’t in custody.