There is little doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most disruptive events in modern history.
Because Faribault has a significant population coming from eastern Africa, we wondered how the home countries of Somalia and Ethiopia are doing during these troubled times. The information in this article deals with the area in and around the city of Jijiga, in the Somali region of Ethiopia, where relatives of some Faribault citizens are living.
Ethiopia has a population of 110 million people. It is primarily a rural country, with 80% of the population living in non-city settings. Families usually include 4-6 children. A multigenerational home is very common. Families are close-knit and loyal. Gender roles are very clear. Women bear primary responsibility for child care and all household tasks. They do sometimes operate small businesses that involve door-to-door sales and small shops. Men have the “hard labor” tasks, and if there are jobs outside the home, they have the ones where promotions take place. Additionally, women have limited opportunity for education beyond elementary or middle school, although some progress has been made in this area.
The eastern African countries have suffered for many years from challenges of clan unrest, drought and flooding, and locust infestations. These problems have resulted in some of the most severe poverty in the world. While the number of refugee camps has diminished somewhat, about 2.6 million Somalis are still internally displaced, as are 1.8 million Ethiopians. And now the pandemic is here.
On the surface, it appears that Ethiopia is not having a dramatic battle with COVID-19. A total of 151,000 cases has been reported, with 2,260 total deaths. However, the totals are undoubtedly much higher due to reporting problems. Schools have been closed periodically, but are now mostly open. Mask wearing does not seem to be a big priority. There are many hospital patients, but they are not necessarily COVID patients. The international trade system is fractured, and tourism is nonexistent.
So the biggest problem in these countries is economics. Many people were living near poverty before the pandemic. Families are finding that their business activities, those involving close contacts, are now restricted or unlawful. And the workers most affected in this regard are the women, who have the lower paying jobs and virtually no economic safety net. Unemployment insurance is a rarity.
Here are some scary numbers. The unemployment rate in Ethiopia is projected around 21.6 percent in 2021 and 21.3 percent in 2022. While we fear inflation trending up from 2% in the U.S, Ethiopia faced 15.8% in 2019 and 20.16% in 2020. Families speak daily of trying to pay for rapidly increasing rent, taxes, and especially food. It has been estimated that up to 60% of children face malnutrition at some time.
As in the rest of the world, the African nations look forward to improved social programs and vaccinations. They rely today on international programs like UNICEF and family support for basic survival, and look forward to a day when much more independence is possible. Ethiopia’s goal is to vaccinate 20% of its population by the end of 2021, giving us an idea of the huge worldwide task before us due to COVID 19. Two years ago who could have ever dreamed of such a problem?