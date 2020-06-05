The Faribault School District's English Learner program has had its share of successes this past academic year, as seen in achievements of its students.
According to Sam Ouk, multilingual and equity coordinator for Faribault schools, a record 70 secondary students achieved English proficiency requirements this year in the district. Many EL students are exiting the program faster than the the five- to seven-year expectation as well, instead exiting in two to three years. One student in particular, Iman Ali, came to Faribault as a newcomer in 2015 and advanced three levels in the program in just one year — an exceptionally rare achievement.
Ouk said the program is successful in Faribault because teachers don't "push students out the door in four years" when it takes an American-born student 13 years to earn their high school diploma. Even a six-year track is less than half of that, Ouk pointed out.
"[Teachers] invest in learning and growth for students who have faith and trust in the program," said Ouk. "We notice their skills do develop at a faster rate."
Each year, EL teachers at each school in the district nominate a particular student who has shown great improvement in their academic performance while overcoming incredible odds. Appropriately, the award is called the "Beat the Odds" award. The following students received a check for $100 and certificate from the Faribault Diversity Coalition.
Faribault High School
Hayat Abdiwahab is one of the few students in her Newcomer class of 28 to graduate high school this year.
Born in Kenya, Abdiwahab lived in a refugee camp as a child until she arrived in New York as a young teen and soon after moved to Faribault. She was a Newcomer student as a freshman in 2015 after spending a short time at the middle school as an eighth-grader.
While Abdiwahab increased her English proficiency gradually, her teachers observed she struggled to find her confidence and a sense of belonging. Taking reading and math classes with Larissa Rasmussen, in addition to EL coursework, was a turning point for Abdiwahab in 2017.
“She became more confident and started advocating for whatever she needed to succeed,” said Kat Anderson, who nominated Abdiwahab for the Beat the Odds Award. “Throughout her high school career, she always brought laughter and a smile to the classroom and wasn’t afraid to make mistakes; a truly necessary trait for language learners. Her teachers have been continually impressed with her resilience and motivation throughout her time with them.”
Jefferson Elementary
Omar Hajji-Mohamed immigrated with his family from Ethiopia to Kansas City before he arrived in Faribault as a third-grader, where he attends Jefferson Elementary. Rather than being assigned to a Newcomer Center like most students who haven’t been in the U.S. for long, Hajji-Mohamed's high score on the EL placement test earned him a spot in a mainstream classroom with EL support.
Two years later, his EL teacher Ruth Liliquist nominated him for the Beat the Odds award.
“Omar is an example of what hard work and determination can achieve when combined with a love of learning,” said Liliquist.
Added fifth-grade teacher Michele Linse: “Omar is motivated and hardworking. He has a strong drive and a good work ethic in the classroom. He loves learning for the sake of learning. Omar motivates his peers and is always willing to help others learn. It was a joy this year to work with him and watch him grow as a learner. ”
Lincoln Elementary
From Ethiopia, Hamzo Aden arrived in the U.S. in 2014. He transferred to Lincoln Elementary in second grade after attending first grade at Jefferson in 2015. The fourth-born in a family of 10, Aden has three older siblings and four younger siblings.
Nicole Pearson, EL teacher at Lincoln, nominated Aden for the Beat the Odds award.
“Throughout his educational journey Hamzo has not had an easy time when it comes to academics, but that hasn’t ever stopped him from putting forth his best effort and trying his hardest,” said Pearson in her recommendation. “His radiant smile is contagious and consistent. Hamzo is energetic and curious. He loves learning and craves more knowledge. At school he excels in art, music, media and physical education. Hamzo has a bright future ahead of him and will continue to persevere through any obstacles.”
Roosevelt Elementary
Omar Nishow entered the Newcomer program at Roosevelt Elementary as a second-grade student after living in refugee camps in Kenya.
EL teacher Anjanette Arnold, who nominated Nishow for the Beat the Odds award, said Nishow worked hard and encouraged his sister, who was also in the program at the time, to work hard as well.
Arnold said she also worked with Nishow as a fourth- and fifth-grader learning reading and writing in small groups.
“It has been an absolute delight working with Omar again and seeing his self-confidence and sense of humor shine,” said Arnold. “His enthusiasm for learning has continued to grow and his hard work paid off. His WIDA score was a 4.9 this year and he has thus exited the EL program after only four years! What an astounding job he has done!”
Faribault Middle School
Lihn Nguyen, who recently completed seventh grade at Faribault Middle School, is originally from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. She and her family were on a waiting list for a decade to come to the U.S., according to EL teacher Kelly Zwagerman, who nominated Nguyen for the Beat the Odds award.
Although Nguyen had studied English in Vietnam with her family, her teachers observed her initial struggle to put the language into practice. That changed pretty quickly.
Zwagerman observed that Nguyen stuck close to her sister in her first year at the middle school but tried out for the school play the following year.
American Studies teacher Caleb Case commends Nguyen for “her willingness to take risks.”
“The best example of this is her involvement in Theater Troupe,” Case said. “For our fall drama, she tried out, got a speaking part, and did an amazing job! We don't often have EL learners try out for the productions, but she refused to let that intimidate her and, instead, knocked it out of the park just like she does with everything else. I am so proud of her.”
Teacher T.J. Lombard, who helps with theater productions, said Nguyen became more confident since participating in the school play, and she was also placed in Advanced Math this year during distance learning.
Musically, Nguyen has wowed her orchestra teacher Michael Sloane by never complaining, doing what is asked of her and completing her work on time.
“I have had to move Linh from first violin into second violin to help ‘lead,’ her section, not with words but with her ability to read music accurately and confidently,” said Sloane. “I am not sure how she can be so successful while having to learn so many languages like English and music notation.”