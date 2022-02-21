The Cannon Valley Farmer's Market began in 2016 as an idea in Tiffany Tripp's head.
Founder and manager of the market, formerly known as Faribault Winter Farmers Market, Tripp said she always wanted it to evolve into more, but has mostly been managing things on a year-to-year basis since then.
Allina Health recently awarded the Community Action Center $15,000 on behalf of the Cannon Valley Farmers Market as part of Allina’s Charitable Contributions program. The Community Action Center is serving as fiscal agent and supporting the project, according to Tripp.
The funds will be used to expand local food access in Rice County, Tripp said. The farmers market will implement several local food access incentive programs in 2022. People who receive Supplemental Nutritional Access Program benefits will be able to use their SNAP cards at the market. Other ideas include cooking demonstrations to show local ingredients in a variety of cultural dishes, and coupons to encourage children and seniors to try new local foods. Two part-time employees will be hired by the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market Board to manage programs and the day-to-day market operations.
“In 2020 when the pandemic was in full swing, I was ready to throw in the towel. If it hadn’t been for the help from Allina Awards $15,000 grant to Cannon Valley Farmers Market, our local Sustainable Farming Association chapter and four women that volunteered to create a committee, it might not have continued,” Tripp said. “In order to continue to evolve, it’s essential to have paid staff to run the day-to-day operations to make the market sustainable. Since 2020, the market has been run by a committee of farmers and vendors. This year, we plan to expand the board to include more community members.”
Community Engagement Lead for Allina Health’s south region Natalie Ginter said Allina Health is excited to "support efforts which improve access to healthy foods and support local growers."
"Cannon Valley Farmers Market is doing great work on both fronts," Ginter said. "By diversifying their market vendors, products and clientele, the market is growing and we’re proud to be a partner in this effort.”
Continuing to evolve
The market typically runs from November to May, but this year board members have plans to extend the market year-round. The board is currently reviewing several locations for the summer market. At least 300 market-goers attend each market. Tripp said she hopes they are able to double that number with the food access incentive programs. Vendors are from the Cannon Valley region, which includes areas from Red Wing to Mankato and Farmington to Owatonna.
Tripp said the market plans to actively seek more participation from communities of color to be vendors and market-goers, and to provide cooking demonstrations and educational events at the markets.
“Our market strives to build community collaborations and Allina and the Community Action Center are great partners to have in our goal to broaden local food access to the community,” Tripp said.
Cheryl Wendt, food access program manager of the Faribault location of the Community Action Center, said she is excited about working with the farmers market and potentially also stocking their shelves with locally grown products.
“It truly is ‘neighbors helping neighbors’, which is really what Community Action Center is all about,” Wendt said.
Community-centered
The most recent market was on Saturday and many attendees said they enjoyed their time chatting with vendors and learning more about their products. Rural Lonsdale residents Steve and Pam Draxten were among the attendees.
"The markets are always fun to come to, and we've been to them several times already," Pam said.
Their favorite vendor is Kelly Hulsing, of Giant's House Bakery in Faribault. Hulsing offers an assortment of cookies, breads and other baked goods that many attendees snatch up soon after the market begins.
Megan Aldorfer, Nissa Butterfield and Jaeda Butterfield perused through Allison Schmitt's selection of unique canned goods. They were intrigued with the variety of canned veggies, soups, spices and salsas for sale.
Among vendors of Saturday's monthly market were Elia Read of Shepherd's Way Farms in Nerstrand and Carrie Conrad of Sunshine Sweetz. Conrad grew up in Faribault and now resides in Shoreview. She enjoys coming back to town to visit her parents and participate in the farmers market. After the pandemic gave her some extra free time, she registered herself as a cottage food producer after the onset of the pandemic and began offering baked treats for holidays and special occasions.
Coming from a family of bakers, Conrad decided to include "sunshine" in the name to add a bit of brightness to the darker times. With her business starting up just a little over one year ago, this is Conrad's first year participating in the market as a vendor. Over the holidays, she hosted online pop-up shops in her neck of the woods, but the Faribault market is the only farmers' market in which she partakes. Conrad likes that the local market only takes place once a month and isn't too much of a time commitment, but still gives people the opportunity to purchase local products in the winter.