50 years: 1 dress, 10 girls

Six-year-old Lola Carlin looks over the picture of her aunts and cousins — all who wore the same dress she is shown wearing — a 50-year-old dress bought for Dan and Betsy Carlin's oldest daughter, Anna, for her kindergarten picture in 1969.
Little did they realize at the time that it would be worn by all five of their daughters, Anne '69, Sue '71, Patty '74, Kelly '75 and Colleen '81 — and granddaughters, Cari, Kali, Stella and Danica, and now Lola.
When Cari was in kindergarten, her mother, Patty, asked if the dress that she and her sisters had worn for their kindergarten picture was still in the family.
"Of course we did," said Betsy, "as we seldom got rid of anything."
So began the tradition of granddaughters wearing the dress. One year there was a conflict when Stella and Danica had their pictures on the same day — and they lived 50 miles apart. Danica's mom, Colleen, had the dress at this time, so Danica wore the dress. Stella wore it for an unofficial school picture — but in our eyes, this is her kindergarten picture.
Only one granddaughter, Danica, balked at wearing the dress, but finally said, "OK, I'll wear that old dress."
The dress is as vibrant in color now as the day it was purchased at Faribault's JC Penney, then on Central Avenue.
It will now be put away and wait for the next generation to wear it, said Betsy.