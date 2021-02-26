Expect Faribault Public Schools to transition middle and high school students back into the classroom soon, but so far, school leaders haven’t announced a definite date.
As of Monday, Minnesota schools have the option to return secondary students to school for classes in person as long as they comply with updated health and safety measures.
The Faribault school district’s Incident Command Team met Monday to discuss options for returning secondary students to school full-time. Superintendent Todd Sesker said the district will have a more detailed update on the plan moving forward following another meeting this coming Monday.
Sara Coulter, Rice County Public Health clinic and community supervisor, said her department supports Faribault Schools’ return to in-person learning.
“From a public health perspective, we are very aware of the relationship between health and education, so safe in-person learning has always been a goal,” Coulter said. “We understand and are behind our schools in getting students back in the classroom.”
Additionally, Coulter said Public Health is aware of the risks involved with in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. For that reason, Public Health has worked closely with schools to offer guidance and interpret language of the health strategies that could reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools. At this time, Coulter said her message to the schools is that Public Health will “walk alongside them.” But with every school’s situation and population different from the next, she can offer no blanket recommendation to all buildings.
From Feb. 7 through Feb. 20, Rice County’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 was 19. That’s a significant drop from the 35.43 case rate from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6.
Rice County Public Health will continue monitoring numbers, said Coulter, but schools will look more closely at their own populations and engage in practices they know work best. That includes masks, hand washing, isolation and quarantine procedures, vaccinations for educators and 6 feet of distance between people when possible.
As case rates drop, Coulter said the 6-foot distance should be maintained “when feasible,” but otherwise, a minimum of 3 feet is the guideline. If the case rate per 10,000 drops below 10, she said the distance will become unnecessary.
Coulter emphasized that the community as a whole is still responsible for bringing COVID-19 numbers down so schools can continue going in the direction of in-person learning.
“We’re hoping we don’t have a surge in cases because of a weariness in carrying out the Public Health practices,” Coulter said. “Our schools have proven they can safely have students in school. Now we want to keep doing that and continue that layer of precaution.”
As a new recommendation, but not a requirement, Coulter said Public Health advises COVID-19 testing every two weeks for individuals 12 to 25 and their families from now until the end of the school year. This ensures asymptomatic spread doesn’t occur in the community, she said.
“One thing I want the public to understand too, and our schools to understand, is when transmission occurs, it’s largely related to inconsistent use of masking, and that is definitely a public health practice that is within our control,” Coulter said. “We know we need to cover our nose and mouth … I think our schools can do this and can keep moving forward.”
Observing the way Rice County residents have responded to COVID-19, whether it’s on the bus or in the classrooms, Coulter said, “I think we really do owe a tip of the hat or a virtual round of applause — we’re doing a good job in Rice County. Keep going.”
Distance learning
During a distance learning update at Monday’s School Board meeting, Faribault Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran also spoke about the Incident Command Team’s discussion on moving students to in-person learning.
One piece the team wants to examine further, she said, is ways to ensure teachers support any transition that occurs.
Board member Carolyn Treadway, who serves on the Incident Command Team that developed last August, said the most recent meeting generated a lot of discussions on distance learning. If some students want to continue with distance learning, she said the team wants to address ways teachers can prepare for that while bringing most students back into buildings.
Gov. Tim Walz required distance learning in all schools so students can access coursework during the pandemic, Corcoran explained. Online learning, on the other hand, refers to an online learning model students can access outside a COVID-19 setting. The district is in the process of being approved as an online learning facilitator, she said.
Corcoran explained that distance learning will sunset as COVID-19 goes away, and the district will transition into online learning. If the governor mandates that distance learning continues, she said the district will offer both.