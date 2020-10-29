Republicans were traveling the roads of southern Minnesota Thursday in one last push to gather voter support ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Tyler Kistner, the Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, stopped at Met Con Cos. in Faribault as part of a daylong campaign trip around the district. Flanked by state Republican leaders and other GOP candidates, including U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn from the 1st Congressional District and state Sen. John Jasinski from Faribault, Kistner made his case for voter support as Republicans attempt to flip his district from blue to red by defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Tuesday. The close race caused his “last blitz” around the district ahead of Election Day to get out his message that he will bring “servant leadership” to Congress if elected, Kistner said.
Kistner’s “Send in the Marine” campaign tour comes amid a large Republican focus on Minnesota ahead of the election that will include President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in southern Minnesota Friday. With five days to go, Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said she believes their efforts will pay off on Election Day.
“People are just fired up. They’re excited about reelecting our president to four more years, standing behind all of the Republican candidates on the ballot,” she said.
The Trump campaign has focused heavily on Minnesota in recent months with Trump’s campaign stops in Bemidji, Duluth and Mankato and Vice President Mike Pence’s recent campaign stop in Hibbing. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota by 45,000 votes in the 2016 presidential election and has since noted that he believes he could have won the state if he had campaigned in Minnesota one more time.
Trump’s visit on Friday is critically important to “make sure we’re turning out the base, we’re getting out the vote, that all of the Trump supporters that were with him in 2016, but maybe didn’t vote in 2018, that we get them all back,” Carnahan said.
Carnahan said they’re “absolutely” expecting Republican voter turnout to be as high this year as it was in the 2016, both among early votes and in-person votes on Tuesday.
“People are very concerned about the country. They understand how important this election is,” Carnahan said.
Campaigning on his experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, Kistner told the crowd of a dozen people in Faribault that he will put constituents ahead of himself in Congress. Harkening to having “objectives” as a Marine, he said Tuesday’s election is the “objective.” Kistner, along with other Republicans who spoke at Thursday’s campaign stop, made it it clear that Tuesday’s election is more than choosing elected officials, it’s about making a stand for a way of life in Minnesota.
On the state level, Republican legislative candidates are pushing to win Tuesday to keep their majority in the state Senate and win the state House as the legislative redistricting process, following the 2020 Census, hovers on the horizon next year. Redistricting will shift the Legislature’s dynamics for the next decade and “if we don’t have control of the state Legislature, (Democrats are) going to do everything they can to make sure your conservative voice and your conservative values, those Minnesota values, those family values will never be heard again,” Kistner said.
Minnesota House Assistant Minority Leader Tony Albright warned that Tuesday’s election is important because the divisions between the Republican-majority Senate and Democrat-majority House have allowed Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to act “unilaterally” with executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans need to maintain their majority in the state Senate this election because they are the “only backstop” to Walz’s actions, said Albright, a Republican from Prior Lake. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between “law and order” and “tyranny,” he said.
“This is a referendum on a way of life,” Albright said.