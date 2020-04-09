Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM SAINT JAMES TO MANKATO TO COTTAGE GROVE IN MINNESOTA, CONTINUING TO NEW RICHMOND AND RICE LAKE IN WISCONSIN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A SMALL SWATH OF COUNTIES JUST TO THE NORTH OF THAT LINE. HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SNOWFALL RATES OF ONE INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER APPEAR POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING WHICH WILL ALLOW THE SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. THE CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE APPEARS HIGHEST FROM SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL LIKELY BE A HEAVY, WET SNOW. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND THE HEAVY WET SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET NATURE OF THE SNOW, TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&