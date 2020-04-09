Faribault’s City Council extended a hand to local businesses at its Tuesday meeting, prorating license fees for businesses that sell tobacco and alcohol products as well as massage parlors that have been closed by the governor’s executive order.
The city offers a variety of licenses to establishments that wish to sell liquor, ranging in price from $300 to nearly $4,000. It also licenses establishments that sell tobacco and provide massage therapy for flat fees of $200 and $55, respectively.
Under the plan unanimously approved by the City Council, the city will calculate and provide a refund for the portion of the license that businesses are unable to use, once the governor’s order is lifted.
Assistant City Administrator Heather Slechta, described the plan as a simple but fair and helpful plan to assist a category of local small businesses that have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent executive orders.
“It’s just one small way to help businesses in town,” she said.
The measure is small and inexpensive. According to City Administrator Tim Murray, license fees only make up a small percentage of the city’s budget. Property tax revenues, local government aid and utilities are the primary sources of city revenue.
Protecting the water
Following the brief official council meeting, the Council’s General Affairs Committee met with a significantly longer agenda. The committee gave a preliminary thumbs up to City Engineer Mark DuChene’s proposal to reorganize responsibilities in his department.
Under DuChene’s plan, the position of city water quality specialist would be replaced by hiring additional engineering technician. The responsibilities of the additional technician would be covered by the new technician and DuChene himself.
DuChene said the position would be revenue neutral, although the new position would be covered by the city’s collective bargaining agreements, unlike the current water quality specialist position. He further argued that it would increase efficiency.
The current position is now vacant for the second time in 18 months. DuChene said it’s been a challenging position to hire for, and that reorganization in 2018 brought many of the position’s responsibilities under the purview of others in the department.
Making appointments
The Committee also recommended seven of the nine applicants for seats on the city’s newly created Environmental Quality Commission, and endorsed the reappointment of Lee Nordmeyer to the city’s Heritage Preservation Committee.
Those recommended appointments will go before the full council for final approval. Despite the appointment of Nordmeyer to the HPC, one vacant seat will remain on that commission.
Faribault’s City Council approved an Environmental Quality Commission after receiving a petition from 76 area residents requesting its creation. The commission is tasked with creating initiatives to make Faribault more environmentally friendly. Members will also assess projects that require an Environmental Impact Statement or Environmental Assessment Worksheet, often required before development occurs. Other area cities of similar size have created similar commissions, including as Northfield, Winona and Red Wing.
While the board will create its own agenda in consultation with the City Council, the ordinance specifically cites a Climate Action Plan as a possible agenda item. Northfield’s City Council recently approved a Climate Action Plan drafted by its Environmental Quality Commission.
The commission will serve in a strictly advisory role, at the request of numerous councilors. That status enables the council to overrule commission recommendations with a simple majority vote.
Seven members will be appointed to the commission, with the initial appointments consisting of two one-year terms, two two-year terms and three three-year terms. Subsequent appointments will be for staggered three year terms.
While the city has had trouble filling boards and commissions with qualified applicants in recent years, nine applicants applied to sit on the committee. Councilor Royal Ross said he was very pleased with the depth of experience the applicants brought to the table.
As part of the ordinance that created the committee, councilors required that at least five of the seven commissioners live within city limits. That was no issue, as only one candidate lives outside of city limits.
For those seven spots, committee members recommended Nesvold, former Mayor Chuck Ackman, Charter Commission Member Dan Behrens, Tom Boevers, Cynthia Diessner, former Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Richard Huston and former Farmamerica director Roger Steinkamp.
Councilors didn’t take the additional step of assigning all candidates to three, two and one year terms, saving that for the full council. However, Ackman specifically requested a one-year term and councilors were inclined to reserve a three-year spot for Huston.