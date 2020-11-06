This week, local law enforcement are looking for two area men, Pedro Martinez and Skylar Johnson.
Martinez, 43, is the subject of a warrant failing to appear on charges of second-degree driving while impaired. Martinez is 5’8” tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
They're also looking for Skylar Johnson, 19. Johnson is the subject of a Steele County warrant for failing to appear on theft charges. Johnson is 5’11” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.