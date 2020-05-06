Faribault High School seniors usually celebrate Senior Decision Day during homeroom near the end of the academic year, but this week they celebrated their accomplishments from their cars.
Students have been out of school since their spring break in mid-March, after which Gov. Tim Walz ordered school closures throughout the state in response to COVID-19. At the end of April, he declared schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. That means seniors won't return to FHS to finish up their final year of high school, and events like Senior Decision Day, the senior awards ceremony and graduation have been or will be restructured to allow for social distancing.
Senior Decision Day recognizes students who plan to earn their two or three-year degree or a technical certificate from a college of their choice, those entering the workforce or military after high school, and those taking a volunteer/gap year. The tradition began five years ago.
On Tuesday, seniors picked up their graduation cords and any medals of distinction by driving through the FHS parking lot during Senior Decision Day. Students were invited to drive through the parking lot at a designated time, based on their last names. Freddy the Falcon, wearing a mask like the other volunteers, posed for photos with students while they remained inside their vehicles. In keeping with the tradition of signing the senior class banner, which usually hangs in the high school for the remainder of the school year, students wrote their names and post high school decisions on a label to hand to a staff member. The labels were then added to the 2020 senior decision banner.
At the end of the lineup, just before students exited the parking lot, staff members from South Central College handed out water bottles, sunglasses and stress balls to students. Seniors planning to attend SCC in the fall had the option of posing for photos with their SCC shirts and merchandise.
"We wanted to continue this event to honor and celebrate this special class and time of year," said Michelle Breun, FHS counselor. "The seniors have worked incredibly hard, and we wanted to recognize their accomplishments and congratulate them on their chosen post high school option."
Breun said the event was well-received and attended by seniors and their parents. Senior Decision Day will be included in a video recognizing the FHS class of 2020, which FCTV and the district's social media pages will air next week.
Later this month, Breun said Senior Awards Day will be recorded in lieu of the in-person ceremony scheduled for May 20. Donors, who usually present the scholarships in person at the ceremony held during the school day, have the option of making a recording a message to be played or having a counselor make the presentation. Athletic awards and scholarships will also be included in the ceremony.
As for graduation, Superintendent Todd Sesker said the district plans to come to a final decision on the commencement format by May 15. FHS Principal Jamie Bente collected results from a student survey, in which students could vote to have the commencement proceed in person at a later date, virtually, in a drive-in movie format or via parade. He's also working with parents, staff and law enforcement to determine the best option.