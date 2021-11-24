Bidong Pock Tut, who Faribault police say provided heroin to a local man who overdosed on the drug was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation.
Tut, 21, was also sentenced to serve 21 months in prison, but that was stayed in favor of probation. If Tut successfully completes probation, his sentence will be reduced to a misdemeanor, according to court documents. The sentence, which aligns with an October plea agreement, follows state sentencing guidelines for third-degree possession of narcotics. A more serious charge of causing great bodily harm by distributing drugs was dismissed.
Tut is being held in Rice County Jail until space in a treatment facility becomes available, likely early next week.
Court records indicate that the heroin the victim used in August 2020 was cut with the powerful opioid fentanyl. At that time, it was the eighth known overdose in Rice County in 2020.
And while this victim was revived with an anti-opioid medication, an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.
During that same time period, 43 people in Rice County overdosed, six did not survive.
Experts believe the top drivers of overdose deaths are the growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many drug users socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support.
The number is “devastating,” said Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University expert on drug abuse issues. “It’s a magnitude of overdose death that we haven’t seen in this country."
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation's No. 7 cause of death.
Drawing from the latest available death certificate data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 100,300 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021. It's not an official count. It can take many months for death investigations involving drug fatalities to become final, so the agency made the estimate based on 98,000 reports it has received so far.
But even those numbers may not tell the whole story. Faribault Police Chief and former Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn have conceded that there are likely many more overdoses that law enforcement — and possible the medical community — don't know about because of the easy access to anti-opioids like Narcan.
The CDC previously reported there were about 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, the highest number recorded in a calendar year. Robert Anderson, the CDC's chief of mortality statistics, said the 2021 tally is likely to surpass 100,000.
“2021 is going to be terrible," agreed Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco.
The new data shows many of the deaths involve illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most overdose deaths. Dealers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs — one reason that deaths from methamphetamines and cocaine also are rising.
Drug cartels in Mexico are using chemicals from China to mass produce and distribute fentanyl and meth across America, said Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
This year, the DEA has seized 12,000 pounds of fentanyl, a record amount, Milgram said. But public health experts and even police officials say that law enforcement measures will not stop the epidemic, and more needs to be done to dampen demand and prevent deaths.
Minnesota saw an increase of about 39%, with estimated overdose deaths rising to 1,188 in May 2020 through April 2021 from 858 in the previous 12-month period.
The area around the city of Mankato has seen its count of overdose deaths rise from two in 2019, to six last year to 16 so far this year, said police Lt. Jeff Wersal, who leads a regional drug task force.
“I honestly don't see it getting better, not soon,” he said.
While Rice County prosecutors had what appeared to be a considerable amount of evidence in the Tut case, County Attorney John Fossum said his office, with the blessing of the victim, are giving Tut a "second chance." Tut will enter the county's drug treatment court.
"We're giving him a chance to succeed, remain in the community and avoid future criminal conduct," said Fossum.