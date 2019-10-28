A new restaurant could bring fine dining back to a familiar downtown Faribault location.
Brett Reese, chair of Northfield-based investment firm Rebound Enterprises, has teamed up with experienced chef and restaurant manager Craig Korvela to open “Redemption” at 31 Third St. NE, across the street from the Faribault Post Office.
Korvela said that the menu will include classic fine dining options, such as steaks, chicken and seafood, prepared over a wood-fired grill. After an extensive interior remodel, the new restaurant is slated to open early next year.
“It’s taken a bit longer than we hoped, but we’re excited to be a part of the downtown community,” said Reese.
Korvela previously owned and operated Monte’s Steakhouse at the site. While considered a favorite of locals and visitors alike, Monte’s struggled to stay afloat amid aftereffects of the late 2000s recession and was ultimately forced to close.
Korvela has had more success of late, opening up the Fielder’s Choice Tap Room in Northfield. He got to know Reese after taking the job of head chef at Northfield’s recently opened Fairfield Inn & Suites, which is owned by Reese’s company, Rebound.
Rebound purchased the Faribault building at the end of 2013. Since then, several tenants have tried and failed to make a go of it in the historic 1875 building. Now, Reese has once again turned to Korvela in hopes of establishing a business plan that can succeed.
While the menu and general business concept may have much in common with previous building tenants, Reese and Korvela want a clean break from previous failures in the location. They hope extensive interior remodel and a new name which explicitly invokes the promise of a fresh start will help to give the restaurant a different feel.
“I think guests will notice it’s a really different restaurant,” Korvela said.
A lack of on-site parking was an issue that dogged previous building tenants. That issue has now been at least partially alleviated, with the demolition of the old Knights of Columbus building next door providing additional parking spaces.
Korvela said that before the end of the year, he’ll begin providing updates on the restaurant’s progress on social media. Within a week or two before it opens, photos of menu items will be uploaded on social media.
Korvela said that he’s looking to hire about 30 employees to staff the new restaurant and will post “now hiring signs” in the restaurant’s windows when he’s ready to begin accepting applications.
Once the building is fully remodeled, Reese and Korvela plan to start renting out apartments on the building's second and third floors. Reese said he hopes to put the apartments on the market this winter.