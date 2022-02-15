A cover crop is grown for the soil instead of for someone’s plate, according to the Organic Growers School. The practice dates back to the Roman Empire.
Farmers interested in learning more about cover crops are encouraged to attend a Feb. 22 workshop to learn more about the different approach to building fertility and controlling weeds. Together, the Land Stewardship Project and Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District host the cover crop workshop from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Presenters include Minnesota farmers Mike Seifert, who farms 100 acres near Jordan and has been using cover crops since 2018; Paul Novotny, who farms 1,800 acres of corn, soybeans and alfalfa near Chatfield and in conjunction with the University of Minnesota Extension, experiments with Kernza and winter camelina; and Martin Larsen, who no-tills 700 acres of corn, soybeans and oats near Byron. Larsen as has been able to expand his cover crop acres significantly by introducing small grains into his rotation and now underseeds his oats with clover.
Maura Curry, an organizer with the Land Stewardship Project, said Faribault was chosen for the cover crop workshop due to the good work farmers are doing in the area, and to follow up on cover crop event held in 2018. Curry said the Land Stewardship Project runs several education events and focuses primarily on farmer to farmer interactions to get people to listen to their neighbors.
Event organizers say the benefits of cover crops include increasing soil organic matter, reducing erosion and reducing input costs. Topics covered during the event will include interseeding, diverse cover crop mixes, small grains and Kernza perennial cover.
Knowing some people are always hesitant to try something new when things are already working fine on their farm, Curry said she hopes attendees get a grasp of the many ways they can incorporate cover crops.
“People in your area are doing it and making it work,” Curry said of what she hopes participants of the workshop takeaway. “Not only does it work, it can also save money. I think that’s a huge part of it. So many agencies and extensions all have really great programs and offerings, but I think the message hits more clearly coming from a farmer with the same background and struggling with the same things you are.”
Curry said she is looking forward to the workshop because the presenters will each share their unique approach to cover crops. Seifert is highly invested on just 100 acres, Novotny is doing research with the University of Minnesota on Kernza, and Larsen is planting small grains in the fall for more time to experiment.
“The diversity is great,” Curry said.
A diversified farm operation
Seifert will focus on how he decided to make the transition from a “very conventional farm” (growing mostly corn and soybeans with full tillage, chemical and fertilizer practices) to one that has eliminated nearly all of its tillage, reduced chemical and fertilizer use substantially and uses cover crops before, during and after standard cash crops. He said he will also talk about how he has diversified his cash crop rotation — mainly by adding more hay crops to the mix, and occasional small grain crops like oats and winter rye.
”Since we’re a small farm relative to many of today’s operations, it’s always fun to point out that we’ve been able to make these changes using all older equipment from the 1960s, 70s and 80s,” Seifert said. “Maybe most importantly, I’ll talk about the positive changes we’ve seen on our farm, many of which we attribute to our adoption of cover crops and other soil health practices.”
He is looking forward to participating in the workshop as a presenter for the first time after attending prior workshops as an audience member. Seifert said he’s always walked away feeling energized and full of ideas to bring back to his own operation after attending these types of workshops.
“I love the idea that something we’re doing on our farm could be a source of inspiration for other farmers who are interested in cover crops and soil health practices, and I suspect that even as a presenter I’ll still walk away from the day’s events having learned a few new things myself,” Seifert said.
Seifert said he often has heard farmers talk about wanting to try some cover crops or no-till practices, but they get caught on perceived reasons they can’t do it. Concerns include having the wrong soil type, the idea of having to buy a bunch of specialized equipment, not being familiar with common species of cover crops or not having any to turn to when they have questions. Seifert said those are all valid concerns, but they are concerns that can be addressed. He hopes presenters of Tuesday’s workshop illustrate that while there are hurdles to getting started with cover crops and other soil health practices, the positive benefits far outweigh the negatives.
“From a business perspective, our farm has become more profitable and less reliant on outside inputs,” Seifert said. “From an ecological perspective, we’re more resilient. From a mental health perspective, we’re having a lot more fun and feel a greater degree of agency and freedom in our farming decisions. And from a community perspective, there are a lot of great farmers out there using cover crops and soil health practices, and many of them love to talk about it with other producers. Use them”