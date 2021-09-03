Come help us celebrate Fr. Henry Doyle's 70th birthday.
Fr. Doyle has been a much loved resident of the Faribault community ever since moving to town in 1989. His ever energetic, smiling presence has served as a beacon to us all, and his passion for helping others has set an outstanding example.
Many have encountered Fr. Doyle while he is delivering Meals on Wheels, participating in the Annual Crop Walk or helping with the Food Shelf; and many of us have received birthday or anniversary cards from him.
Fr. Doyle is much loved, not only by us, but also by his Shattuck-St. Mary’s School students. He has presided over many of their marriages and the baptism of their babies. Fr. Doyle exhibits God’s love to us. He is truly a Faribault treasure.
Come and celebrate a man who serves his community with God’s love at an open house from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 NW Second Ave., Faribault. Church service begins at 10 a.m. Fr. Doyle will be presiding.