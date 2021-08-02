The newest member of the Faribault Police Department is friendly, energetic and at 11 months old fully qualified to serve.
His name is Thor, and he’s a golden labrador retriever puppy prepared to take on his K9 duties with his handler, Officer Michael Shuda.
Thor began training in narcotics detection at Performance Kennels in Buffalo just a couple weeks after he was born. The training lasted about nine months, of that, the two trained together for two weeks. On July 3, Shuda took his furry friend home.
After the narcotics training, Thor underwent evidence search training. This will allow him to track and find individuals who may have wandered off such as those with with autism or dementia.
As part of his own training with a couple of officers, Shuda said he learned where K9s can most easily detect a scent and how to direct the dog in the proper area. In a cupboard, for instance, the scent is most prevalent on the bottom surface. Thor is the Faribault Police Department's first golden labrador, said Shuda, selected due to the breed's keen sense of smell.
Thor is one of two K9s working with officers at the Faribault Police Department. The other is Cannon, whose handler is Officer Adam Marvin. Seeing the way Marvin worked with Cannon inspired Shuda, who has been with the department for four years, to become a K9 handler himself.
“I’ve had a dog in my life since I can remember,” Shuda said. “At home, Thor hangs out with my other dog.”
Thor is an inside dog, said Shuda, and when he isn’t at home, he’s at the office in a kennel. At Faribault's Night to Unite Tuesday, Shuda will take Thor around town to visit with the community.
“He’s a great dog,” said Police Chief Andy Bohlen. “He’s very kid friendly. “… We’re going to get baseball cards printed with his picture, but they won’t be available until after Night to Unite. We’re excited to get him out and about.”
Apart from baseball cards, Shuda said a stuffed dog made to look like Thor is also being made.
What’s in a name?
Naming Thor was a task the Faribault Police Department turned over to children in the local community. After the department’s administration reached out to area schools, over 100 children submitted suggestions for the new K9 officer’s name.
Gus Monerrosa Flores of Roosevelt Elementary was the lucky student whose name suggestion, Thor, was chosen for the lab. He and his sister, Yareli, visited the department last week to meet Thor and Officer Shuda, pose for a picture printed in “The Point After” newsletter and receive a challenge coin.