For children and teens, the past year has brought fewer opportunities for social interactions and community programming than many parents consider ideal.
But this spring and summer, a number of Faribault youth organizations plan to either return to normal programming with safety precautions in place or continue offering online activities.
Faribault Youth Investment (FYI) recognizes the importance of youth being involved in out-of-school activities, whether it’s through the city, the schools, 4-H or other organizations. For that reason, the Faribault YouthConnect! Network of local youth organizations has compiled information on various spring and summer programming and compiled it all into one promotional flyer.
“We’ve really been working for the last two years as a network to identify what are some of the barriers that are keeping kids from accessing youth programming,” said Becky Ford, FYI executive director. “We spent some time looking at the data and what’s the story beneath the data, and it’s showing less and less kids are getting involved.”
A common theme, said Ford, is that local youth organizations were seeing fewer children engaged in activities, even before the pandemic. The YouthConnect! Network took time to figure out the reasons behind the lack of engagement and examined what encourages and discourages participation. The first thing on the group’s action plan was to actively market opportunities, giving parents and their children a “one stop shop” to search for programs.
“Ideally all these organizations are also sharing this with their families,” Ford said. “Social media has been a very popular way to get information out. All the schools have received this information, and so the hope is they will push it out and share it with their families.”
Language is another common barrier for local families in accessing youth programming, so fliers and online catalogs are available in Spanish and Somali as well as English. Growing Up Healthy, an organization that works specifically with Spanish-speaking and lower income families, has shared information with its client families.
The seven primary entities included in the cross-promotional materials are Faribault Park and Rec, Summer STEAM at Faribault Public Schools, Rice County 4-H, River Bend Nature Center, Paradise Center for the Arts, middle school and high school sports associations, and Buckham Memorial Library. Some of these entities, like the library, are offering programs exclusively online due to COVID-19. Others, like Faribault Parks and Rec, are offering outdoor activities.
“We’re doing everything we can within the COVID guidelines, as close to normal as we could with programs we’re offering,” said Kevin O’Brien, aquatics supervisor for Faribault Parks and Rec. “There’s still capacity restrictions.”
O’Brien encourages families to check out the Buckham Bulletin online or in print, which includes detailed information about programming offered in Faribault from May through August. One big change, which doesn’t appear in the bulletin, is that the outdoor pool will be open for swimming lessons at the Aquatic Center this summer instead of the indoor pool at the Faribault Community Center.
Online at faribaultyouthinvestment.com/youthconnect is another place where families can explore programming in different categories like arts and culture, college prep, educational success, sports and recreation, youth enrichment, and youth leadership and volunteering. Each category includes a breakdown of free offerings, sub-categories, summaries and contact information.
“Too many kids have been inside for too long and a lot of kids have been isolated just with themselves and their families and haven’t been able to necessarily engage with these programs, either because the programs didn’t exist or just out of fear of COVID,” Ford said. “Understandably so, parents have made the decision to keep children at home and safe. I think our hope is that as things open up more, parents and children will start to engage more with these activities because it’s good for their minds, good for their bodies.”