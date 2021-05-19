Stacy Fox and Ryan Wynn have accepted assistant principal positions at Faribault High School. They will begin in those roles July 1, pending formal approval by the School Board.
Fox has served as a special education teacher at FHS since 2013 and in the Ninth Grade Academy since 2018. She received her bachelor's degree in history from the University of Northern Iowa in 2009, a master's in special education from St. Mary's University in 2014, her principal licensure from Moorhead in 2019, and her Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from Texas Tech University, also in 2019
“I am absolutely thrilled to be moving into this new position,” Fox said. “I'm looking forward to supporting our staff, students and families as we explore what school looks like post-COVID and beyond.”
Wynn has served as dean of students and a student management specialist at Osseo High School. Before that, he was a science teacher at Anoka Senior High School. Wynn has his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities where he was a starting offensive lineman for the Gophers. His master of arts in teaching and his principal license are both from Hamline University in St. Paul.
"I am extremely honored to have been selected as an assistant principal of Faribault High School," Wynn said. "The equitable work done by the staff at Faribault High School is why Faribault is one of the best high schools in the state. I am excited to get to know the Faribault students and community and immerse myself in the excellent education set forth by the teachers and administrators. My hope is to continue the progress that Faribault has made in creating an inclusive environment and setting high standards for all students. Go Falcons!"
The assistant principal positions were vacant after current Assistant Principals Joe Sage and Shawn Peck accepted principalships within the district. Sage will become principal of Faribault Middle School, following the resignation of Mike Meihak who leaves to become superintendent at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Schools. Peck will lead Roosevelt Elementary following the pending retirement of Terry Ronayne. All take effect July 1.