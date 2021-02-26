Ceramic artist Joel Froehle feels very lucky to be living in Northfield surrounded by great artists and arts organizations.
Froehle currently makes pottery and sculptures from his home when he isn’t teaching art classes at community colleges. After graduating from Faribault Senior High, Froehle went to St. Olaf and double majored in art and biology. Several years later he earned his Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. After grad school, Froehle moved back to Northfield.
Though he didn’t do much with ceramics in college at first as he was working on his painting major, his interest took off after just one class.
“That was an important start there,” added Froehle.
In graduate school, Froehle focused on ceramic structure. His work falls into two different categories, ceramic pots and three-dimensional wall pieces.
“I just completed [the sculptural wall pieces] and am embarking on a new series with that,” said Froehle. “That’s exciting, but I’m still making pots too.”
Froehle said he had to shut his studio for six to eight months because he moved across town, so he’s especially excited to have a new studio with more natural light.
Along with participating in a few shows/sales at the Northfield Arts Guild, Froehle is also a part of the Cannon Clay Cooperative. With around 10 other artists in and around Northfield, they host the Cannon River Clay Tour where artists are invited from all over the area, and sometimes even across the country. Similar to the studio art tours, participants travel to each studio to learn more about the specific artists’ work. Though it had to be put on hold last year, Froehle hopes they are able to host the tour again this year.
Froehle’s artist statement indicates his work is based on the idea that the use of handmade objects provides the user with a heightened awareness of the importance of daily routines.
Most of Froehle’s work is carved, either from solid pieces of clay or from forms with thick walls that have been thrown on the pottery wheel. Ultimately, he hopes his pots function as well in the hand as they do on the shelf.
Though inspired by things found in nature, Froehle said he works in a more abstract matter. He’s also trying to show more of an emotional response in the context of the form of the sound of nature. For these new pieces, Froehle is still reflecting and trying to understand it better.
Ceramics, Froehle feels is very process oriented, unlike other media, a ceramic artist has to wait a little bit longer to see the finished product since it has to be sculpted, glazed, fired and cooled.
“There’s an anticipation and level of unknowing to it,” said Froehle. “If you’re successful in making a project, there’s sort of a joy in that creation than in another media.”
To young artists, Froehle recommends they continue creating and be persistent, especially when first starting out.
“You’re going to make a lot of bad work and that’s OK, sticking with it is the biggest thing,” said Froehle. “And be thoughtful and sensitive to what you’re doing. Art teaches you to be empathetic, for the viewer and the creator, empathy is the greatest lesson we can learn or perhaps the skills we can develop.”
Even after years of creating pieces, Froehle says he still has moments of surprise and finds that each artist is unique in their own way.