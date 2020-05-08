Faribault High School Assistant Principal Shawn Peck isn’t one to use the pronoun “I” very often. He prefers the word "we."
That’s one of many reasons why FHS Principal Jamie Bente says he nominated Peck for the Assistant High School Principal of the Year award. Earlier this week, Peck learned the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) selected him for the award in the Southeast Minnesota division.
“It was certainly unexpected,” said Peck. “I did not see it coming at all. Once I had a chance to reflect, it really is a great honor because it speaks to the tremendous work being done at the high school … I think it’s a representation of the work people are doing, and I think people are taking note of some of the things that are happening.”
Bente said the district is fortunate to have Peck on its team, as he delivers beyond what his job requires of him. In particular, Bente noted Peck’s vision for equity in the FHS building and his vision for restorative practices have both transformed the way students’ needs are handled at the high school.
“As a person, as a friend of his, they don’t come much better than Shawn Peck,” said Bente. “His caring and passion for the education of students is second to none. He’s an amazing guy who cares about students and their learning.”
If you ask Peck, it’s the teachers and supporting staff that deserve the accolades. He considers the high school and the district’s success a team effort and said he loves going to work with people who share the common vision of creating a positive school experience for students. He’s proud of the student voices club, which gives teenagers a say in what happens in the district, and parent groups that also accept new viewpoints and perspectives. Peck also commends the district for changing its climate to a more positive one in a short time. He believes it's contributed to a drop in administrative referrals and suspensions.
“Faribault Public Schools is not afraid to be bold and do some bold things if we feel like it’s going to support students,” said Peck. “Moving from a six-period to a seven-period day was a bold move, but the community supported it. Some schools may want to maintain the status quo, but Faribault Public Schools is not one of them.”
Peck started out his career as a social studies teacher in Wisconsin, then coached college baseball at the University of Minnesota Duluth before he accepted another social studies teaching job at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights. Faribault High School offered Peck the assistant principal job in 2017.
“Right when I showed up [at FHS], I was made to feel extremely welcome,” said Peck. “I still am amazed by the kindness and support we get from our community. It really is a special place.”
Peck feared he would lose his connection with students in the transition from teaching to administration. But Peck said he’s been intentional about going “where the buzz is happening” — the cafeteria and the hallways in particular — so he can get to know students and have a positive impact on their lives.
Reflecting on his own high school experience in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Peck said he had a lot of influential teachers. His social studies teacher, Mr. Ekern, had a unique impact on him that put him on the path to becoming a social studies teacher himself.
“ … When I think about why I liked him and his class so much, it had less to do with the curriculum but the fact that he liked me and saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” said Peck.
Believing each student who walks through the doors of FHS has greatness inside of them, Peck said he follows his former social studies teacher’s example of pointing out skills students may not recognize in themselves.
“For me, it’s always just been about being around young people and helping them figure out who they are, figure out what their strengths are, helping them find their way, helping them find their purpose,” said Peck. “That’s never really changed … I’ve always been focused on the people we serve. I just find a lot of purpose in that and I’ve really enjoyed that.”