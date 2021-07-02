Life Well Lived: Carlander gave his all to his community and his family

Faribault's Richard Carlander wore many hats.
There was the one from Le Mieux Resort he wore at Cedar Lake; the one from Carlander Cattle Co. he wore on the farm; the one from Carlander Racing he wore at Elko Speedway; the one from the Faribault Country Club he wore on the greens; the one from the Green Bay Packers he wore at Lambeau; and, of course, the one from the State Bank of Faribault, where he did his life's work. And no matter where he wore the hats, it seemed his family, imbued with the same generous spirit Richard always emphasized, was right there with him.
"All those things were done as a family," said eldest, John Carlander, who recently placed each of the hats in his father's casket; Richard, affectionately known as Dick by family and friends, died June 26. He was 84.
"If there is anything I can stress about the guy, it's that he was a family man," John added. "His family came first; work came second; third came religion." Richard was a devout Missouri Lutheran, who loved to give money to his church. That was far from the only place his generosity, both in money and time, was seen, though. Over a lifetime in Faribault, Richard established himself as one of the most giving leaders the community has ever seen.
"I just think he had a big heart, and he never liked to see anybody struggle," said youngest child Matthew Carlander.
And while there is no way he can be forgotten, and he will always be missed by the people who loved him, the Carlander family is ready to move ahead. Richard endured declining health over the last two years of his life, so his death was not a shock, but beyond that, his children were prepared, because he had prepared them.
"My father was what I would call a level 5 leader. He would allow you to do your job, and he wouldn’t criticize you," John said. "He prepared you for what was coming, and at this point, we were quite prepared for what was coming. It will take my sister, my brother and I to fill his shoes going forward."
Faribault lifer
In 1937, Richard Carlander was born to John and Lucille Carlander. The family moved to Faribault in 1938 and resided on Eighth Avenue, across from the old Faribault Golf and Country Club. He was about a block away from Keith Stoos' house, a friend since they were toddlers.
"When we were real young, we’d go over to the golf course sometimes; I remember that I was not good; he got to be very good. We caddied together. We sure went sliding a lot over on the golf course hills," Stoos recalled. "When we were in high school, we worked on his 1941 Ford car a lot, getting that customized and going for him. We double dated a lot; we were in each other’s wedding. There were a lot of things."
Richard became a lifetime golfer and was club champion shortly after high school in 1957.
His father, John, was the first in the family to lead the State Bank of Faribault, and as such, Richard had a comfortable upbringing. His parents, though, weren't about to spoil him; he would learn the value of hard work.
"His folks were very financially independent, but you never saw that and you never saw it with him, because he didn’t have anything better than anyone else. But he must have started realizing that he could have a very nice set of golf clubs and things like that," Stoos said with a chuckle. "They taught him to be humble."
Richard started working for his father at the bank as a bookkeeper in 1953. He went to college at the University of Minnesota and then returned to the bank to start his full-time career in 1959. It was just three years later that he'd meet the love of his life.
"I used to work at the pharmacy way back, and I'd get paid, and I'd have to save my money, so I would walk down to the State Bank of Faribault," said Lorraine Carlander, Richard's wife of over 58 years. "One day, I walked in to the front where they have the night depository. I tried to open the other door and it wouldn’t open; it was locked. It wasn’t a good word I said, but Dick read my lips, and he said ‘Can I help you with anything?’ He let me in, and I gave the money to Arlene (a relative of Lorraine's who worked at the bank). Dick went over to Arlene and said ‘Who was that?' and 'If you get me a date, I’ll take all four of us our for a steak dinner.’ Arlene bugged me all summer, and I finally agreed to it, and that’s how it started."
Lorraine joked "Of course I had to make him wait. What was I going to do with a banker?" A lot, as it happened.
"He turned out to be the best husband I could have ever wanted," she said.
Giver
After he was elected president of the State Bank of Faribault in 1968, Richard quickly realized that he didn't want funds going to the government that could instead be going to his Faribault community. If there were dollars the business could donate as tax write-offs, he would direct them immediately toward community organizations. And beyond that, he donated loads of his own money, and perhaps even more meaningfully, his time.
He served on the boards for Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, the Faribault Area Senior Center, the Paradise Center for the Arts, the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library, the River Bend Nature Centure, the Falcon Scholarship Fund, the Rice County Historical Society, United Way of Faribault, South Central College Scholarships, Faribault Foundation, Cannon Valley Lutheran High School, The Hannah Lips Foundation and Ruth's House.
"I think he felt he was very blessed in life, and the community was good to him," said Kimberly Koepke, Richard's daughter. "So he wanted to be good to the community."
He accomplished that. The Faribault Daily News honored him in 2005 with the Lifetime Achievement Award, selected by past Citizens of the Year. He was the first recipient of a award, which was given to him in honor of his dedication to the community.
"Despite (Richard's) modesty, talk to any community leader and they will tell you how important Richard's family and the bank have been to the formation of Faribault," then Daily News Editor and Publisher Paula Patton said in 2005. "He and his family have become a cornerstone of support for Faribault."
In 2009, Richard was presented was awarded with the Book of Golden Deeds Award by the Faribault Exchange Club. He was the recipient of the Faribault High Flyers Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017 and was given the name the "Godfather of Charitable Giving." He also received many awards from the Faribault Jaycees, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Big Brother and Big Sister and the United Way, and received the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2002.
Richard became almost synonymous with the word generous, something that's possible but not always achieved by leaders in banking. He used his status in a position of influence to help others whenever and wherever he could. Just ask long-time friend and client George Farmer.
"He did some mighty favorable things for me back in the day," George said of Richard. "We were having troubles with farming in the 1980s, with interest rates going nuts to 17% or 18%, and we ended up going into foreclosure about 1987. Another friend of mine told Dick to go and buy my farm and give it back to me later. He did that. That’s what he did. He helped people."
Family man
Richard was a straight shooter. Those who knew him said that, as long as you respected him and showed him loyalty, he would give you the shirt off his back and so much more. But he didn't have much time for disagreement.
"His famous statement was “Fine” and that would kind of end the conversation," his childhood friend Stoos remembered. "That was always true with him."
Family, of course, had a little more leeway, but Richard's set of values always applied, and he could be stubborn. Youngest child Matthew found that out during adulthood. Matthew was a race car driver in the local circuit, and he became quite good. His father, though, was not interested.
"He would hear about how I was doing from people coming into the bank, and he would give them both thumbs down for years when they asked about it," Matthew remembered. "He said ‘With the future you’ve got, you have no business being in a race car on a Saturday night. It’s not worth the risk for the reward.’"
But Matthew liked it and kept going. In 2004, he was at the top of the points standings with one race left to go.
"On a Friday afternoon, he admitted to me he had read about me in the Star Tribune and had been following me," Matthew said of his father. "He compared my points lead to being ahead on the 17th hole on golf, and he said to take it easy on the 18th and safely get that trophy. That was the first time he had talked to me prior to going racing."
Matthew continued, "Later, I was sitting in the car, thinking about what he told me, and I thought, ‘Maybe I should play it safe and take the trophy home, like he said.’ But during the race, I didn’t like how it was going, in the back of the pack playing it safe, and I decided to race the way I always did to get the point lead, and I ended up finishing first in that race and winning the trophy. He was there in the stands about four rows up with my mother Lorraine, and he had tears in his eyes, and then I started crying. He never missed a race again."
That was the thing about Richard. His principles got him far in life and the entire city of Faribault benefited tremendously, but if there was anyone who could get him to budge, it was family. In turn, that family never loses sight of the foundations the patriarch set.
"He had a lot of sayings, and one of them went like this: The first generation earns it; the second generation lives on it; the third generation lives through it," eldest child John said. "If there was anything that motivated me in the world, it was to make sure that didn’t happen."
Daughter Kimberly noted that the third generation refuses to rest on its laurels. John, Matthew and Kimberly all work for the State Bank of Faribault, whether in Faribault or Prior Lake. There are also three grandchildren in the business.
"We children, the third generation, know how to clean toilets, and the fourth is learning that as well," Kimberly said. "He wanted to make sure we didn’t rest on our laurels."
Those are the expectations Richard had of everyone in his community: work hard, give back. And he's gone from here now, but his loved ones know he'll never be too far away.
"He’s in peace right now; he’s in heaven singing with the angels, and I’m afraid he might have them off key," Lorraine said. "He was a good man, a very good man. And a good husband, a good father. That’s all a person can ask for."