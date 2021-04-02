With gyms closed and many feeling stuck in the house, cycling has exploded in popularity over the last year, leaving local bike shops struggling to keep up with demand.
Mill Town Cycles owner Todd Tremblay said that a wave of cyclists looking to get their old bikes tuned up or new cyclists looking to join the party has left the industry with a worldwide shortage of bikes, parts and even shipping containers.
“Last year was the best year for the bike industry in 50 years,” he said. “The demand completely wiped out the supply chain and we’ve been struggling ever since to get caught up.”
While the winter months are typically a bit quieter for local bike shops, traffic has started picking up once again in 2021. Tremblay said that he’s even had to turn away business because his shop doesn’t have the parts or bikes. Tremblay says that about a quarter of his customers have told him that they’re particularly interested in getting their bikes fixed because they can’t go to the gym. Biking is also appealing to others who see it as a great family bonding activity.
Tremblay believes that interest in biking in the Faribault area will only increase, especially as progress continues on the long-awaited Mill Towns Trail. Once completed, the new trail will connect with the popular Sakatah Lake Trail in Faribault and continue on to Cannon Falls.
The city recently received a $622,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to pay for a key connection along that route. The funding will complete the Northern Links Trail from North Alexander Park to Hulett Road, connecting the Sakatah Lake Trail to the city's trail network and, perhaps eventually, the Mill Towns Trail.
The Faribault Flyers Bike and Ski Club has seen a big uptick in interest as well, according to club President Marv Tradem. From a typical size of about 50 members, the club saw its membership rolls increase to about 85 last fall.
Membership in a group like the Flyers, the Northfield Bike Club or the Cannon Valley Velo Club can have plenty of benefits for cyclists of all ability levels. They traditionally bring together riders for group rides, educate people about cycling and cycling safety, and provide a social forum.
For the Flyers, the surge in membership has already started to ebb a bit, in part because the club hasn’t been able to hold its traditional meetings due to COVID-19. Once COVID does pass, he said that some could find themselves again too busy with other commitments.
In metropolitan areas such as the Twin Cities, demand for bikes has been even higher because regular riders of mass transit are looking for alternatives. By contrast, few use Faribault’s bus network or bike trails as a practical means of transportation.
Still, the city of Faribault has been investing more attention as of late in improving its network of bike trails. Faribault got its first on-street bike lane a couple of years ago along Hulett Avenue, and the city’s Parks, Trails and Open Spaces plan calls for the establishment of several more.
Last year, the City Council established a committee on on-street bike lanes to discuss system improvements. While the city has 8.4 miles of paved trails, several members of the committee expressed frustration that the system isn’t currently very effective as a means of practical transportation.
Josh Ramaker, Rice County’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) coordinator, said that when it comes to short trips, Rice County residents would greatly benefit from swapping out their car with a bike.
“It’s great to see people walking and biking more for those shorter trips, like 3 miles or less,” he said. “It won’t make your trip longer, but you’ll be utilizing your body.”
Ramaker said that opting for the bike instead of another car ride won’t just benefit you physically. It’s also good for your mental health to get outside and get some fresh air, and reduces overall air pollution and carbon emissions.
One frustration often expressed by motorists towards bicyclists and vice versa is that they don’t understand the rules of the road. With an eye toward addressing that, Ramaker hopes to hold training sessions on the rules of the road this summer, COVID permitting.
Ramaker’s Steele County counterpart Mary Urch noted that SHIP has invested significant funding toward creating a strong bike infrastructure network and helping young people to get out on their bikes more by providing schools with bikes and bike equipment.
As the pandemic has dragged on for more than a year, Urch said the mental and physical health benefits of biking have become all the more important. She expects increased interest to persist, believing the previous decline in bike use was the truer outlier.
“I think this is bringing back what generations before us knew was a good activity,” she said. “It’s a great tool for a healthy lifestyle.”