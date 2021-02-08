While the weather outside may be frigid, community pools are already looking to recruit lifeguards for the summer in hopes of getting back on track after a difficult 2020.
In Faribault, the Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatics Supervisor, Kevin O’Brien, recently announced a series of lifeguard training classes slated for the months of March, April, and May, to the city website.
While he regularly hires lifeguards, O’Brien said that the need is particularly great right now. That’s because in a normal year, the Parks and Recreation Department would be able to rely on lifeguards returning from last year — but that’s not the case this time.With the Faribault Aquatic Center closed last year due to COVID, O’Brien said that he might need to hire close to double the number of lifeguards he’d hire in a normal season. So far, the department plans to be fully staffed for the summer.
While taking and passing the course doesn’t guarantee a job, it’s required if you want to work as a lifeguard for the city. In addition to training lifeguards for its own pools, Faribault’s sizable facilities enable it to train lifeguards who go on to work in neighboring cities, too.
In addition to the lifeguard training course, Faribault is also offering a lifeguard instructor course and reviews of both the lifeguard training and instructor courses, which are half-price compared to the original course.
Prerequisites include an ability to swim 300 yards, and swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound object and return to the starting point. In addition to the in-person course, trainees are required to complete one week of online learning.
While it hasn’t been easy, the Red Cross-certified courses have been adapted to ensure COVID safety. While some skills have to be practiced in closer proximity, O’Brien said that every effort is made to achieve as much social distancing as possible.
Getting a constant stream of “fresh blood” into the lifeguard program is particularly important since courses are open to anyone over the age of 15 with the physical stamina needed to complete the course, most lifeguards are in their teens or early 20s.
Henry Schonebaum, a Faribault High School junior who’s worked as a lifeguard for the last two years, said that he’s had a great experience as a lifeguard for the Parks and Recreation Department and has invited several of his friends to join.
Schonebaum said he likes that hours are regularly available and the commitment is flexible. He also appreciates the department’s commitment to COVID safety, which includes limiting the number of participants in each swimming lesson.
In Owatonna, Recreation Supervisor Dani Licht said that her department isn’t quite as short on staff because unlike Faribault the city opened its outdoor pool last summer. However, she indicated that there is still definitely a need for new lifeguards.
Owatonna is currently offering five lifeguard courses, spread out from February to June and at a slightly higher price than Faribault’s. Unlike Faribault, it doesn’t offer the review courses or a lifeguard instructor class.
As in Faribault, face masks and social distancing are the norm for Owatonna’s lifeguard classes. Licht said that the Red Cross’s comprehensive safety guide makes the task of running safe classes easier.
“Students are definitely picking up on the guidelines quickly and classes are being run safely,” she said.