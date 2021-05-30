Faribault High School math teacher Tammy Lessman said choosing to work at Faribault Public Schools is one of the best decisions she ever made.
But after 35 years at FHS, Tammy will complete her last day June 9. After sharing the news of her upcoming retirement, Tammy said a friend told her, “Now you can start your fun job.” To that, she replied, “I already did my fun job.”
At Monday's School Board meeting, Tammy addressed the board one last time as an employee of Faribault Public Schools. She said her decision to retire “did not come lightly” because of her strong ties with both the math department and the FHS administration. She said Principal Jamie Bente and Assistant Principals Shawn Peck and Joe Sage made her feel “respected, valued and supported and included while continually challenging me professionally.”
A 1986 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Tammy landed her first teaching position in Faribault, a town she needed to find using her family’s old atlas.
Tammy knew she wanted to teach ever since she was a little girl playing school with a blackboard and desk from her parents. She saw herself as an elementary school teacher — until she observed a classroom. Realizing that wasn’t her forte, she instead pursued work educating older students.
Although she interviewed for a math teacher position at Faribault Middle School, she instead landed a position at FHS. The high school principal at the time wanted to get a speech program started in Faribault, and since Tammy specialized in both math and speech communications in college, she could fulfill two needs at once.
Tammy quickly found family at FHS, and not just by connecting with staff and students. As one of only two new teachers at the start of the 1986-87 academic year, she met her husband, Mark Lessman, on a teacher workshop day. Mark had begun teaching automotive technology at FHS a year prior and became a mentor to Tammy and the other new teacher. Mark and Tammy also shared the same prep hour.
Apart from the last few years since Mark retired, Tammy said she’s had a family member at her place of employment throughout her entire career. Both of Tammy and Mark’s daughters, Marci and Nina, graduated from FHS.
Tammy's colleagues, including FHS math teachers Dean Reiter and Holly Mackay, said they'll be sad to see Tammy leave.
“She’s the only teacher left in this department who was here when I first got hired,” said Reiter, who started in fall 2001. “… She was always someone to ask for help from and advice from, and sometimes not just math advice but life advice as well.”
Added Mackay, who Tammy mentored as a new teacher in 2009: “We’re definitely losing a gem, she’s incredible. She’s been very valuable, and a true friend is what she’s really turned into, and someone I can always go to. And the students love her as well. She’s amazing at breaking things down for them. They are definitely her priority; she is always thinking of them first.”
Throughout her 35 years of teaching in the Faribault district, Tammy has taught speech at FHS, yearbook, journalism at Faribault Middle School, and an ACT prep course just this year. But math has been her constant since the beginning.
Currently, Tammy teaches intermediate algebra support to ninth and 10th graders. She wrote the curriculum for the class herself and designed it to pre-teach and reteach to help students taking intermediate algebra succeed.
“I enjoy it because I can slow down as much as they need me to slow down,” Tammy said.
The other math class Tammy teaches is geometry for 10th graders and advanced ninth graders. It still amazes her sometimes that she teaches geometry, she said, because she personally found it the most challenging math class. She believes that’s a big reason why she knows how to teach it to students who may not understand. Her history as a communications teacher also pays off in this area, even though she said math and speech satisfy two very different standards.
With FHS teaching students learning about different types of career paths, including those in Mark’s automotive technologies class, Tammy stepped up to teach a course on communication with workplace tactics for several years. This gave students the tools to communicate as workers rather than public speakers.
Tammy also helped her husband write a grant for the automotive technology program, specifically for an auto youth apprenticeship. As she recalls, the grant was for about $50,000.
The ACT prep course, which Tammy teaches to junior and seniors, started out as a tutoring group another instructor offered before school. With the implementation of the seven-period day at FHS, Tammy was able to teach an ACT prep class during the school day at no charge to students. She admitted it makes her a bit sad to stop teaching this class after just one year.
The experiences Tammy gained as a teacher span from teaching as a graduate student, being a traveling teacher between buildings, teaching night classes and most recently, distance teaching during the pandemic.
Twelve years ago, Tammy was selected to participate in the Japan Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Program. The opportunity, paid for by the Japanese government, allowed U.S. teachers of all grades and subjects to visit Japanese schools for one month. Thinking her chances of being selected were slim, Tammy almost didn’t submit her application and is still grateful her husband pushed her to give it a try.
During her retirement, which starts June 9, Tammy said she wants to spend more time with her family, including her parents in Iowa. After living by the bell for years, she joked that she looks forward to doing whatever she wants whenever she wants and taking more than 20 minutes for lunch. Learning to quilt is one thing on her to-do list, along with substitute teaching.
“We enjoy our summers as teachers, but when I step back to school at the beginning of fall, it feels like home,” Tammy said. “I would like to come back and be open to other opportunities.”