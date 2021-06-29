An Owatonna man who was allegedly in illegal possession of a pistol last weekend in Faribault now faces felony charges.
Clifford Jahuar Marshall, 38, was charged in Rice County District Court with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, fifth-degree felony drug possession, and misdemeanor carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.
Court documents state Marshall, who was deemed ineligible to possess a firearm after a February 2012 conviction for second-degree drug sale, was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Saturday for a vehicle parked in a city lot. Marshall had reportedly been drinking and wanted to go to a bar but fell asleep in his vehicle.
An officer who spoke to Marshall reportedly saw a handgun sticking out of his front right pocket and a magazine in the pistol grip of the handgun. Marshall allegedly failed to comply with officer demands and moved his hands toward the pocket where the firearm was located, leading officers to open the door and remove the handgun.
A clear plastic bag containing 3.9 grams of marijuana was reportedly found in one of Marshall’s socks. Another clear plastic bag, this one containing six smaller bindles, totaling 3.7 grams, was described as being in the other.
Marshall was later taken to Rice County jail. He allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .15.
Judge John T. Cajacob set conditional bail for Marshall at $20,000 June 29. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 7.
In other Rice County reports:
• William Franklin Welcher, 39, of Faribault, is charged with two counts of first-degree driving while impaired and an additional count of gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation after a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle he was driving Monday night on Central Avenue, near the intersection of Fifth Street NE. His blood alcohol content was listed at 0.92. Welcher, who has previous DWI convictions in September 2019 and June 2020 in Hennepin County, also has a separate pending case in connection with an alleged April 2 DWI incident in Dakota County.
• Ryan Wayne Anderson, 44, of Minneapolis, is charged in three files. In one, he is charged with a harassment restraining order violation and terroristic threats. In the second and third, he is charged with one count felony harassment restraining order violation. His first court appearances on the charges are scheduled for Wednesday.
• Capri Pickett, 31, of Faribault, is charged with third-degree cocaine sale and fifth-degree drug possession after she reportedly possessed 7.73 grams of the drug during an April 26 Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force search of a Faribault extended stay. Prior to the search, an agent allegedly saw her “do a quick-hand-to-hand transaction of some type” with the driver of a vehicle. Agents reportedly followed the vehicle and recovered more than 3 grams of cocaine.