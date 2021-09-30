Among the musical performances scheduled at the Paradise Center for the Arts in the next few days is an opportunity for artists to show off their work.
From Oct. 1 through Nov. 13, a variety of mediums and styles of art are available for viewing in four of PCA's galleries.
The gallery opening for William Bukowski, Jay Schlie, Emerging Artists Group Show and students from Bethlehem Academy takes place Friday with a Facebook live interview with the artists at 5:30 p.m. A virtual artists talk will be held via Zoom Oct. 21.
Bukowski's realist/figurative work can be found in the Carlander Family Gallery. A professor emeritus from Bethany Lutheran College where he taught for 40 years, his work that is displayed primarily features plein air (outdoor) landscapes of Minnesota.
“Sometimes I regard painting as visual poetry," said Bukowski in a press release. "My landscapes are meant to produce calm and rest. I am not interested in painting about the turmoil of modern life or the chaos of politics. I want my paintings to be a relief from the stress and worries of the world and a reflection on God’s creation and the joy of life.”
He has done commissioned paintings for some hospitals and medical centers. Currently, Bukowski is working on a series on the life of Christ for Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville.
In the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery, viewers can find Faribault native Jay Schlie's photographs. Focusing on adventure, Schlie likes riding his bike in places he has never been and taking photos of scenes he finds intriguing. Schlie likes to mount his photos on wood to bring out highlights, character and overall emotion of the photo.
Emerging artists Shawn Bagley, Janell Hammer, Caroline Brice, Stacie Petricka and Michael Finch will all have work in the K&M Gallery. This specific show is for young artists in the beginning of their careers. Visual arts and education director at PCA, Julie Fakler, says the gallery committee wanted to highlight these types of artists who may be in between the student galleries and more experienced artists. A mix of both college and high school students, Bagley is a functional pottery artist at Minnesota State University, Mankato; Hammer is a realistic portrait painter at Hamline University. Brice is a figurative artist at Northfield High School, Petricka is a figurative artist at Faribault High School and Finch is a sculptor at Hamline.
Though some students, like Hammer, have shown work in the student gallery before, others like Finch will be showing at the PCA for the first time. Of Finch's work, Fakler says it demands a presence and she is excited to have him at PCA.
Students in Jason Hillshiem's art classes at Bethlehem Academy will be exhibiting a variety of artwork in an assortment of mediums.
From landscape paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, realism oil painting and digital art, Fakler says it's fun to see all the variety amongst the work. Once a year, PCA puts out a call for art for three of PCA's galleries. Submissions are collected year round, and members of the gallery committee review and pick artists to be in shows. Though it depends on the artists that applied, Fakler says they try to get a variety of mediums and styles.
Fakler, as an artist herself, says it's nice to be able to have people see their work, instead of it only ever seeing the four walls of the studio. In group shows, Fakler finds that the work often plays off one another. In some cases, shows can also increase productivity and serve as good motivation to get work done.
"It's important to have that deadline, so you can finish the work and have it ready," said Fakler.
Though PCA's regular business hours are from Wednesday to Saturday, Fakler says those interested in viewing the works of art can make an appointment for another time during the week to see the galleries. She also adds that some work is for sale, but not all of the emerging/student art is.