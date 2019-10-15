In less than a month, the Faribault School District will hold a special election in which the community will vote on two ballot questions for an operating levy.
If approved, the result would be a increase in revenue, allowing the district to implement a seven-period day at Faribault High School, provide additional student support and make bus transportation accessible to a larger number of students.
To inform the community about the impact of a new operating levy, the district hosted an open forum Monday evening during the School Board’s usual meeting time. Just one community member and two FHS students attended the forum.
Despite the small turnout, the board members, administration team and representatives from the Faribault Chamber of Commerce gave their undivided attention to these three voices, answered questions and learned about opinions circulating through the community about the levy.
Sam Liffengren and Connor Midland, both seniors at FHS, said they attended the forum on their own choosing, not for school or extra credit. Liffengren wanted to know more about the seven-period day and what it would mean for the FHS building, teachers and students.
FHS Principal Jamie Bente said rather than build more classroom spaces, certain classroom spaces would be utilized more frequently during the day. The type of classes the students register to take in 2020-21 would help the district know which teachers to hire. If the operating levy passes, Bente said the district can hire seven to nine more teachers.
Assistant Principal Joe Sage explained that the district is also interested in expanding upon existing programs. Current elective teachers are already considering the various pathways their classes could take if the levy passes. And to answer Liffengren’s question on how teachers are preparing for the possibility of the levy possibly, Sage said the staff is considering classes they’d like to see offered and will write courses over the summer.
Sage also explained the possibility of FHS offering a flex time if the levy passes. This would offer students the option of using their lunch hour for interventions with teachers if they need extra help or enrichments if they want to go above and beyond what their elective classes already offer. This would help students exercise more adult decision-making and give them a taste of the “real world,” where lunch needs to be figured into a busy schedule, said Sage.
Mark Sundwall, a community member whose children graduated from FHS, asked what cuts the School Board looked at to potentially offset the cost of an extra class hour. Since students at FHS often enroll in summer school to take classes they can’t squeeze into their schedules, he asked if the district could allocate summer school funds to a seven period day.
Superintendent Todd Sesker explained that the district has $28,000 in summer school funding, which would barely cover the needs for a seven-period day.
Ryan Krominga, director of teaching and learning, added that there are other cost sources for credit recovery and a whole different summer school fund from the Faribault Area Learning Center.
The discussion shifted to the impact of a seven-period day on graduation rates, class attendance and student retention. District leaders believe that giving students more elective choices would motivate them to come to school and therefore graduate on time.
Nort Johnson, executive director of the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, asked Liffengren and Midland to consider what it would feel like to take eight more classes during their high school careers and what things they may have explored. The knowledge students get on basic concepts like electricity, or whatever they need to understand for a trade, could make a huge difference in launching their careers, he said.
Midland said he would have liked to have taken more auto classes and was disappointed to only take two. Liffengren said he would have taken more sports classes but was still skeptical about the idea of the extra periods improving students’ motivation.
Board member Carolyn Treadway mentioned that South Central College may also offer classes at FHS if the levy passes. She explained that this shift could prevent student leaders, who are so valued at FHS, from leaving the high school setting to take college-level courses.
While Sundwall agreed with the district’s cause, he said he disagrees with the district issuing an open-ended levy since inflation could change the tax impact from one year to the next. He called the levy “dishonest” but later decided that was too strong of a word.
Andrew Adams, director of finances, explained that the inflationary increase isn’t set by the district spending. He researched the largest inflationary increase of an operating levy in recent years and reported the increase was less than 1.02%.
Although Sundwall didn’t change his mind about the levy, Board member Courtney Cavellier said she couldn't thank him enough for offering his input.
"It certainly gives us a lot to think about and learn about,” she said.