After more than three years of back and forth, a lawsuit alleging the city of Faribault is using its rental ordinance to discriminate against people of color, is set to go to trial.
The case, filed in June 2018 by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of several plaintiffs, is on the docket for Nov. 8, set to go before Chief Judge John R. Tunheim in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
The case centers on the rental ordinance, sometimes referred to as its crime free multi-housing program, approved in 2014. Plaintiffs, led by Thelma Jones and her daughter, Priyia Lacey, but including the Somali Resettlement Services, allege that the ordinance is unconstitutional and uses mandatory background checks and occupancy limits to keep Blacks and other people of color from renting in town.
The ACLU has said that because people of color are more likely to have a criminal record than white Americans the ordinance is discriminatory.
Though the incarceration rate fell for whites, Blacks and Hispanics in 2018, the number of male and female Blacks and Hispanics in both state and federal prisons was far higher than the number of whites, according to an April 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Justice. Eighty whites per 100,000 were incarcerated in the U.S., it found, compared to 1,501 Blacks and 797 Hispanics per 100,000.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen, who promoted the ordinance as a way to reduce crime in the city, denies the ordinance's intent was to discriminate and points to a drop in the city's crime rate.
“We’ve seen a dramatic decrease in crime, and I think that has an association with the crime free multi-housing ordinance,” Bohlen said in October 2019.
Along with the rental ordinance, Faribault instituted a rental licensing ordinance that includes regular inspections of rental properties designed to ensure safe housing for the city's tenants.
The rental ordinance also includes occupancy limits, stipulations the ACLU alleges disproportionately impacts Somali households, which tend to be larger and include a number of children.
The city modified its ordinance almost two years ago, eliminating children under 2 from occupancy limits, and instituted a mandatory education program to educate landlords regarding tenants' rights and renting to people with criminal records.
While the changes touch on allegations included in the lawsuit, the city's Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said they weren't brought about by the ACLU's lawsuit.
“These changes have been identified because as we’ve administered the program, we’ve realized that certain areas need to be addressed,” she said at the time.
The ACLU welcomed the changes, but called them insufficient.