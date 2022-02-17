...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwesterly winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central into south and west central
Minnesota, including the Metro.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
School buses in Faribault are likely getting cameras to catch stop arm violators.
Faribault Transportation Services is among 32 recipients of state grants to fund the purchase of cameras that will record passing motorists.
The Faribault company received notification this week it is approved to receive over $77,000. That will fund cameras for all of its 29 buses that have stop arms, said Faribault Transportation Manager Garrett Regan.
There is not yet a timeline for when the cameras may be installed. There are still a few hoops to jump through before the funds can be awarded, Regan said, adding it’s still not guaranteed the company will ultimately qualify.
“Anything for student safety we are willing to look into,” he said.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety announced the grants this week. If all of the 32 busing companies and school districts succeed in receiving grants, they will share $3.5 million for nearly 1,800 cameras.
“The thought of losing a child to a vehicle blowing past an extended school bus stop arm is unthinkable," Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said in a press release announcing the grants. “Yet, we see too many drivers who are distracted or place their priorities over the safety of our youngest Minnesotans. The camera grant project is a significant effort to keep kids safe, hold selfish or inattentive drivers accountable and change dangerous driving choices."
State law requires motorists to stop whenever they are behind or approaching a school bus that has its stop arm extended and flashing lights activated.
Last year, nearly 800 drivers were cited for violating the law. Nearly 5,000 people have been cited in the past five years, according to the Office of Traffic Safety statistics.
Applications are being accepted now for a second round of grants. The Minnesota Legislature has approved nearly $15 million for stop arm cameras over the next two years.